Bindi Irwin Opens up About 'Abusive Relationship' With Grandfather Bob on Father's Day

In a Father's Day social media post, Bindi Irwin opened up about being estranged from her grandfather, Bob Irwin. The Crikey! It's The Irwins star shared a post online praising her father Steve Irwin, her husband Chandler Powell, and her father-in-law Chris Powell in honor of Father's Day.

When a fan asked about her paternal grandfather, she got candid about her family's estranged relationship with him. She opened up about how her grandfather had hurt her over the years and that he hadn't met her daughter, Grace. "Unfortunately, my grandfather Bob has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family," Irwin explained. “Publicly he continues to claim that he wants to spend time with us while privately my entire life has been psychological abuse from him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

"He has returned gifts I’ve sent after he opened them, he has ignored my correspondence and from the time I was a little girl he has ignored me, preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me," Irwin continued. "He has never said a kind word to me personally." Irwin also revealed that her mother, Terri, still tried to reach out to Bob regularly. "My mum still writes to him and sends birthday and Christmas gifts to him with no response," Irwin explained. "We have also been his financial support since 1992 when he retired from Australia Zoo, sending him funds every week. We built him a house on a beautiful property and will always do our best to ensure his well-being."

Ultimately, Irwin recognized that while she mourned the loss of a relationship with her grandfather, she had to protect her own mental health. "I hope everyone remembers to be kind to one another but most of all take care for your own mental health," Irwin concluded. "I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain. I have to choose to care for my own mental health now."

In the Father's Day post dedicated to her father, husband and father-in-law, Irwin gushed over the three men. "Appreciation post for the three most incredible fathers in my life," she wrote. "My dad, my husband and my father-in-law. My dad taught me the importance of strength when standing up for what I believe in and to have empathy for all living beings. My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart, his love for our daughter is infinite. My father-in-law works tirelessly for his family and is always there with a word of encouragement. These extraordinary men inspire me and I love them so very much."