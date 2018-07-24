Bindi Irwin Celebrates 20th Birthday With Friends and Family

Bindi Irwin, the daughter of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, has turned 20, and she celebrated the milestone birthday with well wishes from family and friends.

Irwin has come a long way from the little girl who appeared alongside her parents, Terri and Steve, in The Crocodile Hunter Diaries and starred in Discovery Kids’ TV series Bindi the Jungle Girl. The now 20-year-old continuing to follow in her father’s footsteps with work in wildlife conservation.

On Tuesday, Irwin rang in her 20th birthday alongside family, friends, fans, and a host of animals in true Irwin style at the Australian Zoo, but not before several people took to social media to wish the wildlife warrior a happy birthday.

Terri Irwin Feels Blessed

“20 years ago our lives were blessed with the most perfect & wonderful little Bindi,” mom Terri, 54, tweeted alongside two side-by-side photos of Irwin, showing just how much she has grown. “I’m thankful for you each and every day. I love you.”



The mother-daughter-duo is extremely close, with Irwin previously opening up about their relationship in a lengthy Instagram post.



“Never in my life have I met someone as kind, patient and strong as my mum. Every day I watch her take on so much, caring for everyone around her and continuing my dad’s legacy. That is no light task by any means,” she wrote. “On top of all this, she is always there for both myself and my wonderful brother [Robert]. I wish every day that there was a greater word than ‘love’, she really means everything to me. No matter what my question or problem, she has the answer. When I need a hug, her arms are always open. She makes me laugh and smile like no one else and she understands more about who I am than I do!”

Little brother Robert Says Thanks

“Happy birthday Bindi!!! Wow. I can’t believe you are 20 today!” Irwin’s brother, Robert Irwin, tweeted. “You have achieved so much and your message of positivity and kindness is so inspiring. Thank you for being the best sister in the world, love you heaps! Today will be so fun.”



Like his big sister, Robert has stated his wish to follow in his father’s footsteps and frequently talks about his love for wildlife and conservation.



“I’m keen to do everything he did,” he said during an appearance on the Today Show in Australia in 2016, adding that with the help of his family, he “hopes to “carry on where [Steve] left off.”

Chandler Powell’s Favorite Day

“Happy Birthday, @bindisueirwin! This will forever be my favourite day of the year,” Irwin’s boyfriend, Chandler Powell, captioned a photo on Instagram. “Celebrating the one that I love, my life adventure buddy. The one who in her spare time can be found drinking tea, writing letters, and getting flowers for everyone she cares about. Bee, you are the strongest person I know and spread so much kindness every single day. You inspire me to be a better man and I thank my lucky stars for every moment we spend together. I love you. Happy birthday.”



The young couple began dating in 2014 after Powell visited the Australia Zoo with his family from Florida. He eventually moved to Australia after graduating and frequently helps out at the Australia Zoo, reportedly preparing to take over conservation efforts at the zoo when Terri, 53, retires.

Australia Zoo

“Happy birthday to the gorgeous @BindiIrwin! In your amazing 20 years you have spread so much positivity & kindness to millions of people and animals. Thank you for being the most incredible role model. We are so lucky to have you as part of our family. We can’t wait for today!” the Australia Zoo tweeted.

Fans Help Celebrate

Irwin has been a fan-favorite ever since she was just a little girl caring for animals twice her size, and fans were eager to take to social media to help with the birthday celebrations.



“Happy 20th birthday to the amazing Bindi Irwin. I’m such a big fan of hers and her family’s legacy,” one fan tweeted.

“Happy Birthday your dad would be so proud of you. And beaming with joy to have you as his daughter!!!” another wrote.

Birthday Celebration

Crikey! What a ripper of a day we had celebrating Bindi’s 20th birthday! Bindi spent her special day saying ‘g’day’ to everyone who came to visit #AustraliaZoo. She also fed the crocs with Terri and Robert.

❤️??

Check out this video for all the fun!

Irwin celebrated her birthday at the Australia Zoo alongside her family, boyfriend, and fans, dressing in her infamous khaki uniform. The family reportedly celebrated with a crocodile feeding demonstration before Irwin took some time to take pictures with fans.

Bindi Says Thank You

My heart is filled with gratitude today. Thank you for all of the kind birthday wishes.

“My heart is filled with gratitude today. Thank you for all of the kind birthday wishes. I had the most beautiful day with the ones I love Australia Zoo,” Irwin tweeted her thanks and appreciation once the birthday celebrations died down. “My little family makes my every day feel like a birthday celebration. Their love and support is beyond description.”

Return to Animal Planet

Irwin, along with her mom Terri and brother Robert, are set to continue Steve’s work in wildlife conservation in a new Animal Planet Crocodile Hunter-inspired series, the family making the announcement in October.



“It seemed like a really good time, since we do so many things together as a family,” Terri said at the time.



The series is expected to premiere in fall 2018.