Photo Of Shirtless Billy Zane Surfaces As He Paints On The Street

The Cannes Film Festival allows the biggest stars in Hollywood to show off their most extravagant outfits, unless you’re Billy Zane, in which case you take your shirt off to paint on the beach. You can check out photos of the Titanic star’s physique by heading over to the Daily Mail.

New favorite spot to paint. #palomabeach studio. #saintjeancapferrat A post shared by Billy Zane (@billyzane) on May 21, 2017 at 12:30am PDT

Zane even took to Instagram to give his followers a glimpse of the painting he was working on, captioning the photo by calling it his “new favorite spot to paint.”

The 51-year-old actor looked like he didn’t have a care in the world while wearing paint-splattered cutoffs while other celebrities were preoccupied attending world premieres.

As far as his new passion goes, Zane explained that it was an acting project with a peculiar schedule that awakened an unknown pleasure inside of him.

“We were filming in Mexico for seven months, shooting at night often, so you had to take advantage of the daylight,” Zane explained to The Huffington Post in 2014. “I was inspired by some debris on the shore. I would collect them and start to paint them, and my house became a studio.”

He added, “For me the act of painting provides relaxation and meditation for me, even when I’m painting hard on the floor, which the title summed up.”

Despite his massive career in the acting world, the actor also revealed that if his newfound passion ended up being the type of artistry he was ultimately known for, he’d be totally okay with it.

Alongside Zane in the exotic locale was an unidentified blond, who slightly resembled some of his former relationship partners, including model Kelly Brook. Despite Zane and Brook being engaged at one point, the model revealed in 2014 that she never thought things were ever that serious, saying, “Billy was never going to be somebody I wanted to spend my life with (despite the fact they got engaged). It was a fling.”

The pair dated for four years.