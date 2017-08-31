Billie Lourd ​Honors Mother Carrie Fisher With Touching Speech at Disney Legend Awards

This year at Disney's D23 Expo Carrie Fisher was posthumously honored with a Disney Legend Award and her daughter penned and sweet tribute for her at the ceremony.

Up Next: Billie Lourd Named Beneficiary Of Carrie Fisher's Estate As Final Assets Are Revealed

Lourd was unable to attend the event, but in her absence Bob Iger, Disney's Chairman accepted the award and read her letter to the crowd, as first shared in a story from ET Online.

The 24-year-old wrote, "As far back as I can remember, my mom and I have been Disney fanatics. I was so obsessed with Ariel that I wanted to change my name. We went to Disneyland so much that I now realize she might have even loved it more than I did."

The letter continued, "Becoming part of the Disney family was truly an amazing moment for her. She secretly always wanted to be a Disney princess, so getting to be a Disney princess and a Disney legend would have been her ultimate dream."

Finally, Lourd ended by writing, "I wish I could be there to accept this award on her behalf, but unfortunately, I am currently working on American Horror Story. I am beyond grateful to Mr. Iger and everyone at Disney for this incredible honor. Thank you again, and may the force be with you always."

More: Billie Lourd Weighs In On Carrie Fisher's New Autopsy Report

This wasn't the only tribute to Fisher at the expo, however.

Her co-star Mark Hamill spoke about her during his acceptance speech for the award.

Hamill reflected fondly on his relationship with Fisher, saying, "We loved each other and what a great thrill it was to come back in The Force Awakens, in that time in our lives. There was a comfort level with each other. We could rely on each other, and there was a deep respect."

He then ended by joking, "If she were here, she would have flipped me the bird at least twice already."