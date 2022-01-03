Billie Eilish Shows off Red Hair Color

Billie Eilish was a redhead for a week in November, but until now, she kept that look all to herself. Eilish posted a throwback photo on her Instagram Story this weekend showing herself in a hairdresser’s chair. Now fans are dying for a better look at the short-lived redhead version of Eilish.

In honor of the new year, Eilish invited fans to comment with any random date from 2021 and she would pull a photo from her phone’s memory from that day to look back on. When one fan posted the date Nov. 22 they struck gold, as that happened to be the date Eilish went red. She wrote that that was the day she “took the blonde out and went red for a week hehe.” Her hair was somewhere between auburn and ginger, and swept to one side in a clearly unfinished arrangement.

Eilish did not give any other glimpses of her brief redhead period, apparently deciding to keep that phase for herself. Her next post showed the day she switched from red back to brunette – a surprising look that fans went wild for when she debuted it in December.

Eilish and her hair dye journey have been a steady presence in pop culture throughout 2021. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter has previously rocked plain black hair or eccentric neon green, but she went platinum blonde for a while this year. When she switched to brunette in early December, some fans wondered if this was the closest they had seen yet to her natural hair color.

“I’ve been wanting blonde for a while, I don’t know what came over me,” Eilish explained in May during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I saw a fan-edit when I had green hair, it was me with whatever color hair I had, and they edited blonde hair on me and I was like ‘Ah! So sick, I want it!’”

Eilish explained that her old green-haired look became a limitation after a while. She told an interviewer from Elle: “I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity… I was terrified of the paparazzi and these stalkers I’ve had.”

Eilish released her second studio album, Happier Than Ever in July, and it was the highlight of a big year in her career. She is currently receiving Oscar buzz for a possible best original song nomination.