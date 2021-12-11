Billie Eilish and Her New Hair Prepare for Double Duty on ‘SNL’ in Latest Promos

Grammy winner Billie Eilish is pulling double duty for tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live as both the host and musical guest, and in the latest teaser, she gamely appears alongside Kate McKinnon to promote the episode. After Eillish reveals that her 20th birthday is coming up, McKinnon says that she can now tell her “the big secret of the world that is passed down generation to generation.” After McKinnon whispers the secret in the pop star’s ear, Eilish replies, “that’s horrible!” McKinnon quips “Welcome to the world!”

McKinnon goes on to wax poetic about the time that she played Jeff Sessions and Lindsay Graham in the same sketch as well as the magic of the Christmas season in New York. McKinnon joked that the best part of the season was the “mischievous Norwegian Christmas gnome” that sneaks into her apartment and ties her cats’ tails together.

Eilish also showed off her new darker hair that she debuted on Instagram earlier this month. The “Bad Guy” singe transformed her platinum blonde locks into a more natural brunette color, which she showed off on Instagram, writing in the caption simply, “Miss me?”

Eilish previously spoke to Vanity Fair in November about her decision to change her signature black hair with neon green tips to something more natural. The pop star admitted that having such an outgoing look made her feel too noticeable in public, while her blonde hair allowed her to have a bit more freedom.

“My attitude used to be like, ‘I can’t go out, I can’t go here, I can’t go there,’” she explained. “I wasn’t able to go to a park or go get coffee, It freaked me out. But in the last year I opened up to it.” Now that she’s less ostentatious with her hair, Eilish said she’s gained a little bit of her normal life back. “If I’m being cautious and not trying to be in everybody’s faces, it’s cool….,” she said. “I didn’t used to be able to do that because my pride was too huge. I was like, ‘I only want to be seen if I look like myself.’ So I would never wear anything normal.”

Style has always been an important part of Eilish’s life, and her new rule is embracing whatever you want to look like. “Literally the thing that I’ve been preaching about since I first started is to wear what you want,” she explained. “Dress how you want. Act how you want. Talk how you want. Be how you want. It’s all I’ve ever said.”

Eilish first went blonde in March, shortly after she and Finneas performed at the 2021 Grammys. It wasn’t easy going so light after years with the dark hair, and the singer worked with hairstylist Lissa Renn over six weeks to complete the transformation.