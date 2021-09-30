Bill Cosby Weighs in on R. Kelly’s Sex Trafficking Conviction

Comedian Bill Cosby feels like R. Kelly was “railroaded” in his racketeering and sex trafficking case, according to his spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt. Kelly’s trial ended on Monday, resulting in the singer being found guilty on all nine counts. Cosby, who recently was released from prison on a technicality in June, says he thinks Kelly “was screwed” and that “he wasn’t going to catch a break” at any point throughout the month-long trial.

“The deck was stacked against Robert,” Wyatt said. “His constitutional rights were grossly abused. I don’t know anywhere but in this country in the United States that a documentary can bring criminal charges against someone.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No one fought hard for him,” the spokesman continued, adding that the “Bump N’ Grind’ singer’s attorney’s didn’t properly “humanize him” in their case. “He also didn’t have the resources and means, he should have asked for support from the court. He would have gotten better representation,” Wyatt went on. “This is a guy who made the song ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ when there were rumors about young girls. The song played at every wedding and in every church. He was doing music with Lady Gaga!”

Kelly faces 10 years to life for the charges. His sentencing is currently scheduled for May 4. “Today’s guilty verdict forever brands R. Kelly as a predator, who used his fame and fortune to prey on the young, the vulnerable, and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification,” said US attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis said, per CNN. She added that the singer is “a predator who used his inner circle to ensnare underage girls and young men and women for decades, in a sordid web of sex abuse, exploitation, and humiliation.”

Gloria Allred, who represented three of the six victims to testify against Kelly in the trial, also commented on the charges Kelly was up against. “First, he used the power of his celebrity to recruit vulnerable underage girls for the purpose of sexually abusing them. These were not May-October relationships, which is what his defense attorney wanted the jury to believe — these were crimes against children and some adults,” Allred said.