Bill Cosby Verdict Sparks Mixed Social Media Reaction

The jury has reached a verdict in the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby, and social media users are having some mixed reactions.

Breaking: Cosby found guilty in second trial, a shift from the mistrial 10 months ago. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) April 26, 2018

The jury found Cosby guilty on all three sexual assault-related counts he was charged with.

A large number of people who have been following the trial seem to support the verdict, with journalist Dana Schwartz saying, “The Cosby verdict feels like a beautiful exhale.”

The last Cosby trial ended in a hung jury. Between then and now, the #metoo and #timesup movements happened. pic.twitter.com/z8ye8OpG9M — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 26, 2018

“Literally gasped in my living room at the Cosby verdict. What a relief,” added another Twitter user.

To all of the women who were assaulted by Bill Cosby, I can’t imagine this takes away any of the pain he caused you, but I hope the guilty verdict brings you some peace. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) April 26, 2018

“Bill Cosby found guilty. Good night, you piece of s—. The strength of his accusers is everything,” writer/actress Paula Pell fired off.

The Cosby verdict is a good reminder that despite all the crowing about men’s lives being ruined by #MeToo, only one has actually been held to criminal account. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 26, 2018

Several are citing the Me Too and Times Up movements as a big reason for why Cosby was found guilty.

There are some, however, who have a slightly different take in the wake of the results.

Who has the chutzpah to publicly say Bill Cosby is a victim? I wish I did, because he never had a chance at justice and fairness in this environment of #metoo madness. — J Pierpont Morgan (@pierpont_morgan) April 26, 2018

In a since-deleted tweet, one user seemed to criticize Cosby’s victims, writing, “I can’t understand what these women thought they were going to do in a room with Bill Cosby at 3am. Were they intending to play dominoes? It was Hollywood during the sexual revolution. IF he drugged someone that’s awful, but what was the goal of being in a room alone with him?”

Still, there are some who simply cite the good they feel his career has had on society. Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma tweeted, “Most of these youngins out here don’t even know who HeathCliff Huxtable was.. Bill Cosby had one of the best shows of all time.”

Ironically, Kuzma is only 22 years old himself, having been born in 1995, which is a full three years after The Cosby Show went off the air.