Bill Cosby Sued Again for Sexual Assault

Bill Cosby faces another sexual assault lawsuit. A woman claims Cosby forced himself upon her after giving her two pills that rendered her helpless, but Cosby disputes this claim. Former Playboy model and Cosby accuser Victoria Valentino, in a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ, claims he abused her while trying to break into Hollywood in 1969. Her first encounter with Cosby occurred in his studio trailer after an audition, when she told him her 6-year-old son had just died. The following year, Cosby spotted her crying at a Los Angeles restaurant and offered to pay for a spa treatment for her and her friend. According to the documents, Valentino and a friend were told that Cosby would treat them to dinner after their spa day, but the evening later became an ordeal. She claims Cosby put pills near their drinks and said they would make them feel better, purporting to ingest one himself. She says after taking them, she had difficulty staying awake.

The suit states that Valentino told Cosby she wanted to go home, and he brought her and her friend to the car, offering to drive them. However, she claims Cosby drove them to his office instead, where she alleges the sexual assault had taken place. When Valentino opened her eyes after falling asleep on a couch in Cosby's office, she saw Cosby sitting next to her passed-out friend, staring at her with a "predatory intensity." In the documents, Valentino says Cosby walked over to her when she tried to draw him away from her friend. She tried to stand up, but her legs wobbled and buckled. She says Cosby then unzipped his pants and sexually assaulted her. Valentino said she was drugged and physically incapacitated, thus incapable of consenting. In her lawsuit, she mentions how Cosby once admitted using quaaludes with young women with whom he wanted to have sex in a 2005 deposition.

Now Valentino is suing Cosby for damages after claiming to suffer severe humiliation, mental anguish, embarrassment, anger, emotional distress, and loss of earnings. In a statement to TMZ, Cosby's rep, Andrew Wyatt, says: "Media needs to vet Victoria Valentino cautiously and carefully -- because she has changed her alleged accounts of sexual abuse at the hands of Mr. Cosby over 10 to 15 times." The statement continues, "It's unfortunate that the statute of limitations were put in The Constitution to protect victims and those who are accused -- and it seems that our political figures are caving to being click baiters and accumulating likes as opposed to vetting these allegations made by alleged accusers and moving swiftly to create these look back windows -- which are only being created because they incorporate Bill Cosby's name. This is bigger than Bill Cosby. This is a target against every black successful man in America like Lebron James, Will Smith and President Obama."