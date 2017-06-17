Bill Cosby’s Judge Declares Mistrial on Sexual Assault Case

The judge on Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault case declared the trial a mistrial on Saturday. After 52 hours of deliberations, the jury on the case was unable to reach a verdict.

The Cosby Show star pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated indecent assault after being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in Philadelphia in 2004, E! News reports.

Prosecutors said they could still retry Cosby, who remains charged with the three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The judge said a new trial will commence within 120 days.

Constand is among more than 50 other women who have accused the 79-year-old of sexual miscount, but her allegations were the only ones to result in criminal charges, which Cosby denied.

The jurors, which included seven men and five women, remained deadlocked on Thursday. They were ordered to resume deliberations to reach a unanimous decision. On Friday, the jury asked to view past related phone records and testimonies, but on Saturday they were still deadlocked.

At that time, Cosby’s lawyer made a motion for a mistrial, which was granted.

“You’ve worked so hard,” the judge told them. “I’m compelled to declare a mistrial. it is neither a vindication or a victory. This was the justice system.”

Cosby remained expressionless while the verdict was read, as a stunned Constand sat opposite from him.

“Your honor, we will retry this case,” the district attorney told the court.

Cosby did not take the stand during the proceedings, but did speak with reporters outside the courtroom on Friday.

“I just want to wish all of the fathers a Happy Father’s Day and I want to thank all of the jury for their long days, their honest work individually,” he said. “I also want to thank the supporters who’ve been here and please to the supporters, stay calm, do not argue with people, just keep up the great support. Thank you all. Thank you.”