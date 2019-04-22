Bill Cosby, Jared Fogle and More’s Easter Sunday Prison Meals Revealed

Even if you’re behind bars, you still get a special treat when the holidays roll around. Not too special, but it would seem that some prisons decide to provide something different than normal options in the lunch room.

Easter is no exception and according to TMZ, some of the more famous names in prison are chowing down on interesting meals this holiday. Just don’t expect much Easter joy around these mess halls.

Bill Cosby is serving his 3-to-10-year sentence for sexual assault at Pennsylvania’s SCI Phoenix detention center and actually gets a pretty wholesome meal according to TMZ.

The former sitcom star will get Baked chicken with bread dressing, carrots, gravy, a slice of bread and margarine — no butter it seems — and a fresh apple.

Meanwhile, Jared Fogle isn’t getting any Subway at Colorado’s FCI Englewood facility. This is just one of many Easter holidays he’ll be spending behind bars as he serves out his 15 year sentence for child pornography charges.

The former spokesman will get some Beef or soy tacos, Mexican or steamed rice, black beans, corn, shredded cheese and some salsa. It’s more of a non-religious fiesta, which is likely better for the prison population.

Elsewhere we have Suge Knight serving a 28-year sentence out in San Diego at the Richard J Donovan Correctional Facility, striking a plea deal in September after being behind bars since 2015.

His meal wasn’t as special as the others, ending up with a hamburger, baked potato wedges, steamed corn, coleslaw, and some ice cream. Little more unhealthy compared to the other two, but still better than the next example.

Young rapper Soulja Boy was picked up for a probation violation and is locked up until the end of April in Los Angeles County Jail. That means he’s not getting any real treats and drew the short straw here in this menu tour.

For his Easter meal, Soulja Boy only got some spaghetti, salad, a slice of bread, and juice. No ice cream. No apple. No fiesta.

We’ve seen similar coverage from TMZ for past holidays, getting information about other famous inmates at different times of the year. Joe Giudice reportedly spent his possible last Christmas in the United States eating Cornish game hen, cornbread dressing, whole kernel corn, baked sweet potatoes, chicken gravy, cranberry sauce, salad, some dinner rolls, and pie to top it all off.

DMX got similar at West Virginia’s Gilmer prison while serving 12 months for tax evasion, Chowing down on Cornish game hen, a deli sandwich, PB&J sandwich and chips. TMZ adds that inmates here also get an extra $50 to their commissary funds to spend on sweet treats if they want to.

All and all, crime doesn’t pay if you’re looking for a steady meal. Then again, it is still more than some folks get.