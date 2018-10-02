How Bill Cosby Has Spent First Week in Prison

It has been one week since Bill Cosby was sentenced to prison for sexual assault, and we now know how he has been passing the time.

TMZ reports that the former TV star is being housed at Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Schwenksville, PA, but has not yet been moved into the general population.

He has been spending his days being escorted around by a personal guide, as the aging comedian is legally blind, and getting friendly with the prison staff.

Cosby also reportedly speaks to his wife — Camilla Cosby — on the phone every day, with his rep Andrew Wyatt saying that the two mostly speak about plans to try and have his conviction overturned.

This is the prison where Bill Cosby is being held //t.co/qHbJmVociK pic.twitter.com/MC6W2SKa9e — CNN (@CNN) October 1, 2018

Additionally, Cosby is said to have access to the prison’s library, but spends his meals either in his cell alone or in an open room.

On Sept. 25, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

Even with an entire week having passed since the sentencing, many are still talking about it on social media.

The difference between me and the people who think my lack of support for Bill Cosby equals a lack of support for (or hatred of) Black men is that I don’t see Bill Cosby as emblematic of Black men. He is an elitist serial predator. He is not our norm, he should not be our cause. — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) October 1, 2018

“If you think men like Bill Cosby and R. Kelly, who largely escaped accountability for decades, represent either Black manhood or the experiences of Black men in America…then I question YOUR ideas of who Black men are,” tweeted writer Jamilah Lemieux.

Since Bill Cosby is now incarcerated, I believe he’s no longer America’s dad. So that’s why I nominate the late James Avery/Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air to be America’s Dad. pic.twitter.com/wiZoYXW7CS — Spooky Lamb 🎃 (@BabyLamb5) September 29, 2018

“People be saying some dumb sh*t and acting like it make sense. It’s simple. Bill Cosby created a TV show that has wonderful life lessons which I will continue to love and watch. It does not excuse that fact that he was a serial rapist that wasn’t prosecuted until his 70s,” another person commented.

Cosby is not currently allowed to have visitors but he likely be allowed to in about a week.