Bill Cosby’s First Prison Meal Feeds Twitter Tons of Jell-O Jokes

It was recently revealed that Bill Cosby’s first prison meal included pudding and this has fed Twitter tons of Jell-O jokes.

TMZ was the first to report that Montgomery County Correctional Facility officials stated that the dinner menu for Cosby’s first day in the prison included a chicken patty with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, an iced tea mix to drink, and vanilla pudding for dessert.

Once Twitter caught wind of this fact, users from all over connected the pudding to Cosby’s famous promotion of Jell-O brand pudding and the one-liners practically wrote themselves.

Bill Cosby already started teaching his cell mate how to make toilet-jello pudding #Cosby — RandyBaumann (@DVERandy) September 25, 2018

“I’m sure the Jello Pudding tastes a little different in prison for Bill Cosby,” one person said, while someone else asked, “Do you think Bill Cosby gets extra Jello in jail?”

They serve Jello in prison don’t they? #cosby — Joanne Wilder (@joannewilder) September 26, 2018

“I hope Bill Cosby just gets pelted with full Jello cups on a daily basis in prison,” another user commented, with a fourth commenter writing, “The fact that Bill Cosby is having Jello pudding in jail is the epitome of ‘just desserts.’ “

Bill Cosby is in prison and man that is never not going to feel weird. I mean, he clearly deserves to be in prison but after a childhood spent with The Cosby Show and Jello Puddin’ Snacks that is never not going to feel weird. — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) September 25, 2018

A few celebrities have chimed in about the ironic twist as well, with actor Michael Landes (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) casually drawing attention to it. “Cosby’s eating jello tonight…” he tweeted.

“One of my [heroes] has been designated a violent sexual predator. A hero no longer, Bill Cosby has destroyed all he accomplished,” wrote comedian Christopher Titus. “I can’t look at Jello without feeling dirty.”

One of my heros has been designated a violent sexual predator.

A hero no longer, Bill Cosby has destroyed all he accomplished.

I can’t look at Jello without feeling dirty. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) September 25, 2018

Comedian/TV personality Kathy Griffin took a less humorous path, simply commenting, “Bill Cosby can have all the Jello he wants while he rots in prison.”

Bill Cosby can have all the Jello he wants while he rots in prison. //t.co/DXNiJvUx4k — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 25, 2018

On Sept. 25, Cosby was sentenced to serve three to 10 years in a state prison after being convicted of sexual assault in April. If he is expected to serve the full sentence he will not be released until he is 91 years old.