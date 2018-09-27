Celebrity

Bill Cosby’s First Prison Meal Feeds Twitter Tons of Jell-O Jokes

It was recently revealed that Bill Cosby’s first prison meal included pudding and this has fed Twitter tons of Jell-O jokes.

TMZ was the first to report that Montgomery County Correctional Facility officials stated that the dinner menu for Cosby’s first day in the prison included a chicken patty with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, an iced tea mix to drink, and vanilla pudding for dessert.

Once Twitter caught wind of this fact, users from all over connected the pudding to Cosby’s famous promotion of Jell-O brand pudding and the one-liners practically wrote themselves.

“I’m sure the Jello Pudding tastes a little different in prison for Bill Cosby,” one person said, while someone else asked, “Do you think Bill Cosby gets extra Jello in jail?”

“I hope Bill Cosby just gets pelted with full Jello cups on a daily basis in prison,” another user commented, with a fourth commenter writing, “The fact that Bill Cosby is having Jello pudding in jail is the epitome of ‘just desserts.’ “

A few celebrities have chimed in about the ironic twist as well, with actor Michael Landes (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) casually drawing attention to it. “Cosby’s eating jello tonight…” he tweeted.

“One of my [heroes] has been designated a violent sexual predator. A hero no longer, Bill Cosby has destroyed all he accomplished,” wrote comedian Christopher Titus. “I can’t look at Jello without feeling dirty.”

Comedian/TV personality Kathy Griffin took a less humorous path, simply commenting, “Bill Cosby can have all the Jello he wants while he rots in prison.”

On Sept. 25, Cosby was sentenced to serve three to 10 years in a state prison after being convicted of sexual assault in April. If he is expected to serve the full sentence he will not be released until he is 91 years old.

