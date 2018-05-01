Bill Cosby Accuser Says He Deserves to be Sexually Assaulted in Prison

One of Bill Cosby‘s accusers spoke out on Monday about the comedian’s guilty verdict, expressing her hope that justice would find him in prison.

Victoria Valentino, a former Playboy Playmate who said that Cosby sexually assaulted her in 1970, spoke to reporters from TMZ on Monday. She video chatted through her phone about Cosby’s conviction, which didn’t relate to her accusations.

“They’re going to sentence him in the next 60 days,” the interviewer said. “What do you think the sentence should be?”

“Well, I think the same special treatment that he gave us,” she said with a smirk.

The statement was understood as thinly-veiled jab about Cosby getting sexually assaulted in prison.

Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand. Each count carried a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, meaning the 80-year-old comedian could be facing three decades behind bars.

“It’s time for him to suffer the consequences of his own actions, you know?” Valentino said. “Regardless of his age, because we have all suffered the consequences of his actions for decades. This man has probably been the most prolific serial rapist of the 20th century.”

Cosby has vehemently denied the accusations against him for years. This case was no different, as he reportedly lashed out in a curse-laiden rant after the guilty verdict was rendered. A reporter from The Philadelphia Inquirer, Laura McCrystal, tweeted about the trial, where District Attorney Kevin Steele argued that the judge should revoke Cosby’s bail.

“I’m sick of him!” Cosby reportedly shouted.

“He has a plane, your honor,” Steele said.

“He doesn’t have a plane, you a—hole!” Cosby yelled.

The judge ultimately confined Cosby to house arrest until sentencing.

Cosby’s wife, Camille, declined to speak to reporters when she appeared at his side during the retrial. She did release a prepared statement, decrying all those involved as evil.

“How do I describe the District Attorney? Heinously and exploitively ambitious. How do I describe the judge? Overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the District Attorney,” she wrote.

“How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truths for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life.”