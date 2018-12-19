2018’s Biggest Celebrity Family Feuds

Family drama doesn’t discriminate — especially when you’re a family who spends time in the limelight. From Meghan Markle and her estranged family to Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, several family feuds made headlines in 2018 — not counting the televised ones with Steve Harvey.

While not all the private details are known about what goes on behind closed doors, plenty of information made its way to the public. Continue on to learn about all the celebrity family drama of 2018.

Tommy Lee and son Brandon Lee

Although Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and 22-year-old son Brandon Lee have publicly buried the hatchet, the two were at each other’s throats earlier this year after Lee shared a photo of his bloody face, claiming that Brandon sucker punched him in the middle of the night. He even filed charges, although they were ultimately dropped, against his son, who admitted to hitting his father, but said it was in defense of his mother and Lee’s ex-wife, Pamela Anderson.

Lee had posted on social media attacking Anderson for talking about their relationship with British TV personality Piers Morgan. Brandon claimed that Lee was drunk and “lunged” toward him, so Brandon punched him in the face. But Lee claimed that he was in bed with his fiancée, Brittany Furlan, when Brandon “busted into my room and assaulted me.”

Months later, the two took stabs at each other on social media on Father’s Day. “Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don’t know the value of things,” Lee wrote on Father’s Day, adding that he said he failed to instill (sic) the virtues that his father taught him. “I love my boys but they can be ass—s too…and that’s the truth,” he ended his post.

“You gotta show up to be a Dad big guy. If you think we’re so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have showed up to a few more BDays and baseball games. Someone like you couldn’t raise a man like me. I’m twice the man you’ll ever be,” Brandon wrote in the comments.

Six months later, the two appeared to have made up. Lee shared a black and white photo of himself hugging Brandon. “I love you son,” the rocker captioned the December post.

Aaron Rodgers and family

While Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ family drama made headlines mainly in 2017, the feud continued into 2018, with Rodgers possibly hinting that he made up with his parents.

It started when Rodgers dated actress Olivia Munn, who the family blames for the rift between them. He and Munn have since split, with Rodgers moving on to date racecar driver Danica Patrick, but the damage appears to linger still.

After Rodgers encouraged his social media followers to donate to wildfire relief efforts in California in November, his brother, Jordan Rodgers, slammed him for not checking in with his family during the fires.

“Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the hashtag #retweet4good,” Rodgers captioned a video of himself asking for donations at the time. “All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise. Thank you.”

Jordan seemed to take issue with the plea. “PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe….,” Jordan tweeted. “Everything else just feels like an act.”

Aaron Rodgers and family (continued)

But weeks later, Rodgers revealed he spent his birthday with his parents. His birthday fell around the time Packers head coach Mike McCarthy was fired, with Rodgers telling reporters he learned of the news while he was with his parents.

“I mean, I found out, I’m sure, the same way that most of you found out. I was at home with my folks in town for my birthday. When I found out, I was as shocked as many of you were, I’m sure,” he told reporters.

Days after that, Munn told TMZ Sports that she was happy to hear of the reconciliation. “Oh my gosh! Well if that’s true, that’s amazing,” she said. “It’s long overdue.”

Meghan Markle and sister Samantha Markle

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has been attacking the Duchess of Sussex ever since Markle announced her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.

As 2018 carried on, Samantha complained how no one on her side of the family, including their father, Thomas Markle, received an invitation to the Royal Wedding. It was later revealed that Thomas was invited to the wedding, but could not attend because of health issues he suffered around the time of the May nuptials.

Samantha’s antics have ranged from her attacking her sister on social media, in the press and even in a book she is reportedly writing, as she claims she was extremely close to her half-sister when Markle was growing up.

In the fall, Samantha appeared to end the “feud” between the two sisters when she traveled to London in attempt to “apologize and wish things could be different.” She was reportedly stopped at the doors of Kensington Palace by guards, although she claimed that she managed to pass off a letter to Markle.

But in November, Samantha told the U.K.’s Daily Star Online that she will be releasing her tell-all book about Markle in April or May of 2019, around the time the Royal Baby is due. Previously titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, Samantha has reportedly rebranded it to In The Shadows of the Duchess. She claims the book will “cover everything…from lullabies to lies” and will expose details the world does not know about Markle.

Selena Gomez and mom Mandy Teefey

Singer Selena Gomez and mom Mandy Teefey reportedly feuded over Gomez’s relationship with Justin Bieber, whom Gomez dated off and on until his engagement and marriage to Hailey Baldwin earlier this year. In January, Teefey reportedly told Gossip Cop that while she wasn’t happy with Gomez and Bieber’s relationship, she said her daughter could live her life “however she wants as along as she is happy, safe and healthy.”

“She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices,” Teefey added.

The two had unfollowed each other on social media following a December 2017 argument about Bieber that reportedly left Teefey voluntarily hospitalized.

Following Teefey’s interview with Gossip Cop, she went on a bizarre social media tirade explaining that she’d be less vocal in the future when it came to Gomez. “I love my daughter… but, I will never not speak my mind if I feel something is off until I die,” she wrote, in part.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s explosive fight earlier this year was a huge storyline on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It began when Kourtney seemed uninterested in moving around her schedule in order to fit in a photo shoot for the family’s annual Christmas card, which Kim was organizing.

One thing led to another and soon the sisters were bickering back and forth, with Kim insinuating that Kourtney didn’t work as hard as she did and even telling her that she was “the least interesting to look at” out of the Kardashian Jenner clan.

When Kim said a half-hearted apology to Kourtney, the eldest Kardashian sister wasn’t having it, and called Kim an “evil human being.”

“I’m not here to f—ing be mistreated by my f—ing b— family,” she said.

“You don’t say things like that. You just just have really different values than me,” Kourtney said, referring to Kim’s comment that she was the “least interesting to look at.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian (continued)

“I choose to be a mother to my three kids [Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3]. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough, more than I would like to.”

Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian bickered on Twitter while the episode aired on E! in real time, flaming the fire even more. Kourtney even skipped Kim’s baby shower for daughter Chicago after the fight.

Eventually, the two sisters made up as only sisters can, with Kim sharing an Instagram photo of the two of them side-by-side. “I lied,” Kim captioned the photo. “She really is the most interesting to look at…”