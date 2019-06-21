‘Big Little Lies’ Star Nicole Kidman Shares Rare Photo With Sister Antonia

A few days before celebrating her 52nd birthday on Thursday, Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman shared a rare photo with her sister, Antonia Kidman.

Earlier this month on June 13, Kidman posted two photos with Antonia, 48, on her Instagram page.

“So much life together. Sister love. Love you Ant,” Kidman wrote in the caption, along with an ant emoji and a heart.

While Kidman may be the more famous of the two sisters, Antonia is also successful in her field. She is an award-winning journalist and television host in Australia. She also shares four children with her first husband, Angus Hawley, and two with her second husband, Craig Marran.

In April, Antonia earned a law degree, which also inspired a long tribute from Kidman on Instagram.

“Congratulations to my darling sister who graduated with her law degree two days ago,” Kidman wrote on April 24, along with photos of Antonia in her graduation gown. “Studying, raising 6 kids and starting a new phase in her career, and she’s doing it all with grace and humility. I just wanted to acknowledge her because so much of what makes me, me, is my family. I also want to acknowledge our mum, who from when we were little, believed in us, educated us, guided us and continues to do so. I love both of these women so much.”

Antonia’s children range from ages 7 to 21, which inspired her to write a column for Kidspot about the challenges of raising kids of different ages.

“On one hand, I’m still very much in the trenches dealing with backseat battles, sibling squabbles and the constant demands of attending to a trio of little kids, while on the other, I’m trying to navigate the temperament of an adolescent boy and keep a presence in the lives of two emerging young adults,” Antonia wrote.

She later wrote about the important advice her mother shared after their father, clinical psychologist Antony Kidman, died in 2014 at age 75.

“She underscored the importance of having something for yourself – an interest, a profession, a hobby – something that provides purpose and identity outside of their world,” Antonia wrote. “And she’s right, because when it’s all said and done, and the kids have left home (as we all did) and are leading their own lives (as they should), I’ll need something to keep me going.”

Antonia concluded, “With this in mind, I’m looking to the future while staying in the now. I see myself as lucky because 12 years might just be enough time for me to adjust and come up with something that can replace the void that many parents feel when their kids don’t need them so much anymore.”

Kidman can now be seen in Big Little Lies Season 2, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. She will next be seen on the big screen in The Goldfinch on Sept. 13.

