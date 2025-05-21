‘Big Brother’ Star Arrested on Suspicion of Embezzling

A former Big Brother star is in legal trouble after allegedly embezzling over $100,000 on his taxes.

Memphis Garrett, the restaurateur who finished in second place on Big Brother season 10 and in fifth place on Big Brother season 22, was arrested by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office at a Florida airport on May 15.

According to online records, the reality star, whose real name is Robert Garrett, failed to pay over $100k in sales taxes. He is now charged with theft of state funds, a felony in the first degree.

The state documents say the restaurant owner failed to pay $55k of sales taxes between November 2022 and October 2024 through his LLC, Poke House Lauderdale. That company is made up of two businesses, The Poke House and No Man’s Land Miami LLC.

His arrest comes just over a year after his estranged wife, Christmas Abbott, filed for divorce in March 2024. Their divorce became a national topic once Abbott asked for a restraining order, citing domestic violence by her husband. She dropped the request in May 2024.

Garrett is still currently locked up in Broward, as his $15,000 bond has not yet been paid.