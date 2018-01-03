‘Big Brother’ Cast Member Josie Gibson Mocked by Twitter Over Taxi Assault

After revealing that she and her friends were assaulted in a taxi, 2010 Big Brother champion Josie Gibson says that she is facing abuse on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Gibson, who won Big Brother in 2010, posted a video to Twitter alleging that she has been facing abuse following her claims that a man viciously attacked she and her friends in a taxi.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve read a post saying that I should be drinking from a straw, not to bother leaving my house, that I deserved it, that I only got a whack,” the 32-year-old says in the video. “I’ve just been basically abused all night long on social media, but I’m just doing this video to say that you’re an absolute disgrace sticking up for this man.”

Gibson also went on to thank those who have come forward with their own accusations against the man.

“I would like to thank all the women who have come forward to me in DM, because we’re not the only women he’s done this to.”

The video followed an Instagram post that Gibson had shared on Tuesday alleging that she and her friends had been the victims of an assault after a man in their taxi attempted to sexually assault one of her friends.

“Nothing makes me more angry than a ‘man’ that thinks it’s acceptable and funny to attack women…Tommy Jenkins a boxer (apparently) and an absolute disgrace to the boxing community decided that he would continue punching my friend Demi in the face several times when we told him to get out of our taxi for trying to sexually assault her in the back,” she wrote in the post.

Gibson went on the allege that the man had Jenkins then began to attack another one of her friends before attacking her. The assault left her with bruises on her face and chest, while her friend Demi had been knocked unconscious from the punching.

Gibson asked her followers on Instagram and Twitter to share the post in the hopes of warning other women.