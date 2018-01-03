‘Big Brother’ Cast Member Josie Gibson Mocked by Twitter Over Taxi Assault

January 3, 2018
After revealing that she and her friends were assaulted in a taxi, 2010 Big Brother champion Josie Gibson says that she is facing abuse on Twitter.
On Wednesday, Gibson, who won Big Brother in 2010, posted a video to Twitter alleging that she has been facing abuse following her claims that a man viciously attacked she and her friends in a taxi.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“I’ve read a post saying that I should be drinking from a straw, not to bother leaving my house, that I deserved it, that I only got a whack,” the 32-year-old says in the video. “I’ve just been basically abused all night long on social media, but I’m just doing this video to say that you’re an absolute disgrace sticking up for this man.”
Gibson also went on to thank those who have come forward with their own accusations against the man.
“I would like to thank all the women who have come forward to me in DM, because we’re not the only women he’s done this to.”
The video followed an Instagram post that Gibson had shared on Tuesday alleging that she and her friends had been the victims of an assault after a man in their taxi attempted to sexually assault one of her friends.
Nothing makes me more angry and disturbed than a ‘man’ that thinks it’s acceptable and funny to attack women. I’m so lucky to have the platform to warn other women about men like this as I’ve now heard that we are not the only women he has done this to. Tommy Jenkins a boxer (apparently) and an absolute disgrace to the boxing community decided that he would continue to punch my friend Demi in the face several times when we told him to get out of our taxi for trying to sexually assault her in the back. Just because we were kind enough to give you a lift doesn’t mean to can try and do the things you were doing to her! I tried but couldn’t stop him as he was in the back. Then he went for my other friend next to me from the back because we were screaming for him to get out. He then punched me, but my poor friend Demi was unconscious in the back. Yes all that boxing training has come in really handy for Tommy… managed to knock a woman out… what a man…. The only thing I could do was hit him with my wedge to get him off of us. We finally got him out of our taxi and were so relieved it was the end. But oh no this disgrace of a man decided to open up the back of the taxi from the boot and continue to punch my friend Demi where non of us to could get in the way. I feel so bad for my friend and all she did was stop him and his vulgar sexual advances. She did nothing wrong and he would not stop punching her. I would be absolutely mortified if this was any son of mine. I’m so lucky to have the platform to put this vile excuse of a man out there so any woman in their right mind wouldn’t go near this pig. From what I’ve been hearing we are not the only women he’s done this too. How he can call himself a boxer makes me sick. He’s a disgrace to the boxing community. Please share to all women across the country he’s a woman beater and a sexual predator and unlike the others we’re not afraid to come forward. If you have also been attacked by this creature can you come forwards. Don’t be scared he’s a bully I know but he can’t keep getting away with it.
“Nothing makes me more angry than a ‘man’ that thinks it’s acceptable and funny to attack women…Tommy Jenkins a boxer (apparently) and an absolute disgrace to the boxing community decided that he would continue punching my friend Demi in the face several times when we told him to get out of our taxi for trying to sexually assault her in the back,” she wrote in the post.
Gibson went on the allege that the man had Jenkins then began to attack another one of her friends before attacking her. The assault left her with bruises on her face and chest, while her friend Demi had been knocked unconscious from the punching.
Gibson asked her followers on Instagram and Twitter to share the post in the hopes of warning other women.