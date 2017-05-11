More Details Emerge About ‘Big Black’s Heart Condition That Eventually Killed Him

Chris "Big Black" Boykin reportedly died of the same heart condition that claimed the lives of several members of his family on his mother's side.

According to the Rob & Big star's Uncle Jerry and his niece Brittany Williams, Chris passed away from congestive heart failure, TMZ writes. The two explained that the same disease killed Boykin's mother, uncle, and both of his grandparents in Mississippi.

"Big Black" learned of his condition in 2000. During a visit to see his grandparents in 2007, he was reportedly aware that his health was declining.

Before his untimely passing, Chris made plans with his family to bring his 9-year-old daughter, Isis, to Mississippi for the summer. For some members of the family, it would have been the first time they ever met Boykin's daughter. According to his Uncle Jerry, it is more important than ever for his family than to have Isis visit Mississippi for the summer.

In the days leading up to his death, "Big Black" was in the hospital with doctors monitoring his heart. Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, his heart eventually gave out. The physicians attempted to resuscitate him for about 30 minutes but were unsuccessful.

Chris "Big Black" Boykin was primarily known for his appearances on the MTV show Rob & Big alongside his pal Rob Dyrdek. The two co-starred on the MTV show for three seasons from 2006-2008. "Big Black" was also featured on the show's spinoffs, Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness.

After Chris' death was announced, Rob Dyrdek took to Twitter to pay tribute to his close friend.

"My heart is broken," he tweeted. "I don't [to] want write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you."

He continued by writing: "We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart."

Boykin's death made a deep impact on his family as well as his friends in the entertainment industry. See celebrity reactions to "Big Black's" death here.

