‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Reportedly Ready for a Baby After Show Ends

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is reportedly ready for a baby after the show ends this year.

According to Radar Online, a source close to the actress says that parenthood is definitely in the cards for Cuoco and her new husband Karl Cook.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’re planning on starting a family as soon as the show wraps!” the source stated, adding, “Kaley wanted some one-on-one time as a married couple before the stress of trying to get pregnant. But once the show is over, she’s decided to concentrate on making a family!”

Additionally, the source stated that having a baby will not affect Cuoco’s future professional plans.

“Kaley knows she has her pick of options after the success of Big Bang,” the source explained. “She’s considering voice-over work that won’t require much time — or for her to regain her pre-baby body right away.”

While the show still has a few more months before it ends for good in May, the source says that Cuoco “can’t wait for this next chapter” of her life.

Cuoco recently took to social media to post a sweet message about her new love, sharing a photo of her and Cook about to kiss with a snowy mountain view in the background along with the heartfelt caption.

“This trip has been beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” she wrote. “[Karl Cook] said ‘let me plan the honeymoon’! I should have known this wouldn’t be a normal adventure in any sense of the word! You are constantly wowing me and always a step ahead .. thank you my love for helping us make memories we will never forget .. and teaching me that truffles are NOT mushrooms. (But they kinda are) [laughing emoji].”

Cuoco was previously married to tennis-pro Ryan Sweeting, but the couple split in 2015. She then began dating Cook in 2016, and the two tied the knot earlier this year.

According to E! News, an insider close to the couple revealed that her relationship with Cook is much different than any other one that came before.

“After her marriage and other past relationships, this one definitely stands out as being different. She loves his sense of humor and feels like he brings out the best in her,” the insider stated.

“She trusts him completely and after she was burned in the past, she appreciates how genuine he is. They are in it for the long run but she doesn’t know what the future holds. They are totally in love and happy together,” the insider continued.

The Big Bang Theory will air its final episode in May, though no specific date has been announced as of yet.