‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki and Girlfriend Alaina Meyer’s Pregnancy Has Internet Talking

Johny Galecki and his 21-year-old girlfriend Alaina Meyer are expecting their first child together, and Twitter has some thoughts on the happy news.

The Big Bang Theory star and his significant other revealed the joyous news of them expecting their first child together Friday, as Galecki prepares to say goodbye to the CBS comedy series in a couple of weeks.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” the couple confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours,” Galecki and Meyer added.

Fans of the Big Bang Theory star took to social media to comment on the news, sending well wishes to the couple as they embark on the journey of parenthood together.

“I’ve only spent about 20 minutes of my entire life with Johnny Galecki but based off that and everything else I’ve seen and read I think his kid is going to be so lucky to have him as a dad,” One Big Bang Theory fan wrote.

“Congrats Leonard,” another user wrote, referring to the actor as his character on the CBS series.

“Congrats and I know the baby will be a cutie,” another fan commented.

Galecki and Meyer, 21, first made their relationship public in September 2018. Many fans of the actor have commented on their age difference, with some Twitter users criticizing their relationship.

“I wish my gf was 21,” one user said, commenting on TMZ‘s story on the news.

“Now I aint sayin she a GOLD DIGGER…” another user implied.

“All these celebrity men always date younger. This is normal,” a third fan wrote after seeing others’ comments.

The news of the actor becoming a father soon comes just two weeks before The Big Bang Theory is set to air their highly-anticipated series finale. Galecki previously posted a photo of himself in tears after finishing the final table read of the series.

“This morning was not an easy one. The final table reading for [The Big Bang Theory],” Galecki wrote. “So very sad. So very grateful.”

Meyer responded to the heartwarming photo with a sweet comment, writing: “Love you baby. How lucky to create with such amazing people for 12 years.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.