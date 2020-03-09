Celebrity

‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Calls Nashville Tornado Damage ‘Absolutely Shocking’

The damage left behind by the tornado that swept through downtown Nashville and Middle Tennessee […]

The damage left behind by the tornado that swept through downtown Nashville and Middle Tennessee was shocking. Many celebrities, from country music stars to actors, have made donations to the relief efforts and have sent their thoughts and prayers to those impacted. The tornado, which sees its death toll at 24 as of Sunday, struck in the early hours of the morning on March 3.

Johnny Galecki, who starred in The Big Bang Theory, is among the many who took to social media to comment on the devastation.

“It’s absolutely shocking and so very saddening the devastation this tornado has caused to this beautiful place and its wonderful people,” Galecki wrote underneath a snapshot of six different photos of various buildings impacted by the storm with the hashtag ‘Pray for Nashville’ across the images. “Please help in any way you can. Much Love.”

Along with Galecki, pop star Taylor Swift has been vocal about the damage, putting out a tweet that said “my heart is with everyone in Tennessee” and showed her sending her “love and prayers.” The Lover singer also made a $1 million donation to aid the victims.

Others have taken a similar route, like country duo Dan + Shay, who added $100,000 to relief efforts.

Actress Reese Witherspoon, who stars in Big Little Lies, put out an emotional post on Instagram in the wake of the tornado.

“This morning, a friend said to me, ‘I can see you are overwhelmed. Just take a moment’ and I started to cry,” Witherspoon wrote. “I just felt so heavy-hearted. There is so much happening… a devastating storm in my hometown of [Nashville], people suffering from mysterious illness, people arguing over political ideology. So much hate and tension and discord. Honestly, this week has been a lot. And it’s only Wednesday.”

President Donald Trump made a personal visit to the area on March 6. There, he assessed the damage in the hardest hit areas and visited some of those who were affected.

“This is real devastation like we’ve never seen,” Trump said, per FOX Business. “This was about as big a tornado you can have.”

Since The Big Bang Theory ended, Galecki has appeared on The Conners where he has played the role of David Healy over four episodes. He also was in the 2019 film, A Dog’s Journey.

