Nashville Tornado: Taylor Swift Speaks out on Devastating Storm

Taylor Swift is sending her condolences to those impacted by the devastating Nashville tornadoes. A day after an EF-3 tornado swept a 50-mile path through Middle Tennessee, followed by a second EF-4 tornado in nearby Putnam County, the singer took to social media to speak out on the storms and send her support.

My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2020

Although born in Pennsylvania, Swift spent many of her teenage years in Hendersonville, Tennessee and launched her music career in Nashville after performing at the iconic Bluebird Café. The area has remained close to her heart even as her career skyrocketed, and the singer currently owns two properties in Nashville and donated $4 million to the Country Music Hall of Fame to fund the construction of an education center.

Swift is one of several celebrities to show their support for the Middle Tennessee community following the devastating tornadoes. In the days since the storms swept through the area, killing at least 25 and injuring dozens of others, many celebrities, including country artists, have taken to social media to send those impacted their prayers.

"The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city," Maren Morris tweeted. "There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes."

"Our thoughts are with all those in Music City who have lost their homes and businesses during tonight’s tornado. Stay safe, Nashville," CMT wrote.

"Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones," Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton shared alongside a video. "We are all with you."

Other artists who have spoken out include Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Charles Esten, Bobby Bones, and Kacey Musgraves, who announced that she would be selling some of her stage clothes to raise money for the ongoing tornado relief efforts.

At this time, officials have confirmed at least 25 casualties – one in Benton County, two in the East Nashville neighborhood of Davidson County, four in Wilson County, and 18 in Putnam County, where three people also remained unaccounted for as of Wednesday night.