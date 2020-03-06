Reese Witherspoon Reveals She's 'Overwhelmed' Amid Nashville Tornado Aftermath in Emotional Post

Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon shared an emotional post on Instagram Wednesday, following the tornado in Nashville, Tennessee. Witherspoon shared a reminder that good is still in the world, even after natural disasters, the coronavirus spreading and amid political discord. The actress' introspective post was accompanied by a picture of son Tennessee, 7, at a beach.

"This morning, a friend said to me, 'I can see you are overwhelmed. Just take a moment' and I started to cry," Witherspoon wrote. "I just felt so heavy-hearted. There is so much happening... a devastating storm in my hometown of [Nashville], people suffering from mysterious illness, people arguing over political ideology. So much hate and tension and discord. Honestly, this week has been a lot. And it’s only Wednesday."

"Days, weeks, months like this make me want to crawl in a hole," Witherspoon continued. "But my friend offered me a moment. To just feel sad. So I wanted to offer it to you all. A moment or a day or a week. Take what you need. Remember that pain is inevitable. But friends who hold your hand and kids who laugh at silly jokes and sunsets that light up the sky and chocolate chip cookies are very real too. We are in this together. Let's take care of each other. And remind each other of all the GOOD."

Witherspoon's message was embraced by her followers, with many thanking her for sharing.

"This is a beautiful reminder, thank you for sharing!" Katie Couric wrote.

"This is SO beautifully written Reese, it's so important to allow moments of grief and sadness which cleanses us, and gives us the next bout of strength to show up more whole for ourselves, our family and our community," singer Holly Audrey Williams, daughter of Hank Williams Jr., wrote. "Thank you thank for being vulnerable and reminding us that it's ok to cry, and to rest, and that even people with 'perfect lives' (as everyone assumes since you’re you) are real too."

"Beautiful reminder, love you RW," Kerry Washington added.

"Wednesday is a good day to turn it all around," Friends actor Matthew Perry wrote.

Witherspoon was born in New Orleans, but was raised in Nashville. She still visits frequently, as her brother, John D. Witherspoon, lives in Music City. She was also in Nashville in November to present Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards.

"Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night's tornado," Witherspoon tweeted late Tuesday. "I'm just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe."

Nashville and Middle Tennessee were hit with a tornado in the early morning hours of Tuesday. At least 25 people have died, including 18 in Putnam County, reports the Tennessean.

Photo credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images