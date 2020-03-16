‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Takes Precaution While Flying Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kaley Cuoco didn’t want to take a risk while flying amid the coronavirus scare. The Big Bang Theory actress documented her time at the airport with a handful of Instagram videos. She, along with two of her friends, was flying back to Los Angeles from New York City.

“We have made it to the airport. Interestingly enough, it’s quiet,” she noted. “People aren’t like in the movie Contagion. I don’t see hazmat suits.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She went on to show a pair of latex gloves she “stole from a cart over there.” Cuoco said she didn’t want “to touch anything on the plane.”

“The manic panic isn’t too bad,” she went on to say before getting onto her flight with her friends. From there, Cuoco uploaded another video of her in her seat.

“We cleaned the space. We have our gloves on,” she said before turning the camera to a plastic bag filled with hand wipes.

Cuoco and her friends also enjoyed some champagne on the flight. As she said, “desperate times call for desperate measures” because she admitted that she doesn’t even like to drink champagne. As her story continued, she shared one of her friends’ videos which showed Cuoco continuing to clean mid-flight.

Her friend noted that she “can’t stop, won’t stop” as the actress wiped down the area around her.

Cuoco joins the likes of many other celebrities who have taken the coronavirus threat very seriously. On Sunday, both Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were seen sporting their own face masks amid their reported pregnancy.

Turner was the one who shared their photo of the two driving, writing, “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one source said, with another adding that, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Tori Spelling also shared her current situation during the COVID-19 ordeal. In her case, she found herself facing a toilet paper shortage, which has become a growing item in demand.

“We’re all sick and the kids’ schools are closed, so we’re all home,” she said during a video she uploaded onto her story. “And it’s raining. And the stores are out of toilet paper and we have seven butts to wipe and no toilet paper to be found.”

On Sunday night, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention put out a notice recommending that no events of 50-plus people occur for the next eight weeks.