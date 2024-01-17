'Mean Girls' Actress Trips and Falls While Holding Champagne Bottle

Actress Reneé Rapp took a nasty fall last week and it was caught on camera, but it appears the Mean Girls star was able to walk it off. Paparazzi photographers were watching Rapp as she left the The Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Rapp was wearing tall stiletto heels and carrying a bottle of champagne when she missed a step and fell right on the sidewalk.

Rapp was filming her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday when she fell down. She lost her balance and landed hard on her knee, but miraculously her glass bottle of champagne survived. She didn't even seem to be hurt too badly – Rapp posted a photo on Instagram a few hours later showing her ripped tights and her skinned knee. She was drinking champagne right out of the bottle in the back seat of a car and she seemed to be in good spirits.

"Fell before I was drunk happy birthday to me," she wrote. Rapp turned 24 on Wednesday and she has a lot to celebrate. She was on The Late Show to promote Mean Girls, which hit theaters on Friday, Jan. 12. The original 2004 movie was adapted into a Broadway musical in 2017, and Rapp was in the original Tony-nominated cast. Now, the musical has been adapted back into a movie and Rapp has reprised her role as Regina George on the big screen.

Rapp celebrated in style judging by a photo album she posted on Instagram a few days later. It showed a few polaroid photos of Rapp in the same outfit hanging out with friends, drinking more champagne and eating cake. Rapp captioned the carousel: "24 years of hell."

Mean Girls had a strong opening weekend by the current standard of theatrical releases, earning $40.1 million worldwide. So far, critics have been generally positive about the movie as well. It has an average rating of 6.1 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes with 68 percent of the reviews counted as "positive." Some critics felt that the musical numbers took a strong story and made it even stronger, though others questioned if there was enough new material here to justify a remake.

Mean Girls in playing in theaters now. It may be fans' last chance to see Rapp on screen, as she has said she intends to forego acting and focus on her music career from here on out.