Bhad Bhabie’s Boyfriend Le Vaughn Shot at Strip Club

Bhad Bhabie’s on-and-off boyfriend, Le Vaughn, was shot amid an incident that started inside a Los Angeles strip club, according to TMZ.

Le Vaughn, who shares a child with the “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper, was injured early Wednesday, March 5, when two groups of men opened fire inside Sam’s Hofbrau in L.A. After the action spilled outside, Le Vaughn, 26, was shot in the hand while another person was shot in the shoulder, the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ.

Police reportedly have a suspect who managed to evade arrest by fleeing onto the highway in a white Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Le Vaughn’s injuries were non-life-threatening, and he and the other victim were reportedly treated at the hospital. No names have been released.

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Drugstore June” at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

Le Vaughn’s recent role in the beef between Bhad Bhabie, 21, and Alabama Barker, 19, seemingly didn’t play into the altercation, as neither woman was at the strip club, according to TMZ. Bhad Bhabie was reportedly doing a Twitch stream with rapper DDG at the time.

The “Geek’d” rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, welcomed her first child with Le Vaughn, a baby girl, in March 2024. Since then, Bhad Bhabie has been feuding with the daughter of Travis Barker, accusing her of hooking up with Le Vaughn. Alabama fired back with accusations that Le Vaughn had been the one reaching out to her.

Bhad Bhabie then called out Alabama on her track “Over Cooked” in January, accusing her of getting an abortion after allegedly being impregnated by rapper Tyga. 35. Both Alabama and Tyga have denied the allegations, and in her response diss track, “Cry Bhabie,” Alabama accused Bhad Bhabie of being on drugs and claimed that Le Vaughn was still messaging her despite reconciling with the mother of his child.

Last month, Bhad Bhabie dropped another track about Alabama titled “Ms. Whitman,” accusing Alabama of having a relationship with Soulja Boy that both she and the 34-year-old rapper have denied. She also called out Travis’ wife, Kourtney Kardashian, rapping, “Your stepmom burnt out, why she took her sister’s second-hand? / I know your route, you’re reaching out, you need my name for clout.”