Bhad Bhabie Involved in Concerning Car Wreck

Bhad Bhabie gave fans a bit of a scare on Friday after a serious car accident. The viral rap star and her friend managed to walk away from the accident without injury, but the same can't be said for her vehicle.

According to XXL, Bhabie shared a photo to her Instagram that showed her severely damaged Bentley, enough to launch the passenger airbag and damage the front end. As the young rapper shares, the car's weight and size likely saved her life.

BhadBhabie reveals that she was involved in an accident and totaled her car pic.twitter.com/MZ7kZYaCDo — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 28, 2023

"I'm beyond devastated... my first car totaled and over with. If the car wasn't so heavy tilan would probably b dead," Bhabie wrote. "This was my first car accident I'm still shook up and don't even wanna get in a car ever again. This experience sure showed me who really give af and who don't! Thank god I wasn't driving bc I wouldn't have knew what tf to do."

Bhabie's friend, Tilan, was the one behind the wheel of the car and shared her own words on the accident. "Thank God her car was able to take a hit like that, The impact was so hard all the airbags deployed!" she wrote in her Instagram story, also taking a shot or two at the trolls in the comments. "It shows no matter what the situation is y'all drag my friend for anything but let this have turned out way worse y'all would be under the same post saying rip!"

The car was only in Bhabie's possession for a few days, introducing it to fans on social media just four days before the crash. She also took some frustrations out on her critics on Instagram, deleting all of her posts and leaving a simple message for her "haters."

"First of all I delete all my post all the time y'all just looking for a reason," she wrote. "But anyways my bad forgot I need to keep y'all out my business bc every thing I tell y'all is just a gateway for y'all to drag me. Shit is weird !!!"

According to XXL Mag, there is no report on how much the total damages could end up totaling to the viral rapper. Now she'll need to catch a ride to her next major college speaking appearance.