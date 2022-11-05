Bhad Bhabie Gives Speech at Oxford University

Social media can really take people to new heights nowadays. If you need an example, Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, is the perfect one. She first gained notoriety in 2013 during an appearance on Dr. Phil in an episode titled I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime! Known for her catchphrase, "Cash me outside, how 'bout dat," she's since become one of the wealthiest social media influencers. The Florida rapper made an appearance at Oxford University on Nov. 2 where she spoke with attendees on earning her fortune, and she was met with a warm welcome and a round of applause.

Barbie has launched a music career with the help of Kodak Black and Lil Yachty, and has become successful via OnlyFans, recently placed among the platform's top creators. Forbes estimated her to have earned $49 million in 2021 from content on the platform. She recently showed a gross revenue of $53 million for her OnlyFans work.

Bhabie was invited to speak at the Oxford Union; just a day before her political activist Malala Yousafzai gave a talk at the prestigious university. In Oct. 2022, she teamed up with the Educapital Foundation to create a $1.7 million scholarship. The funds will provide postgraduate entrepreneurial grants and full scholarships to students.

Regarding the scholarships, she says its for 'young hustlers' starting their own business. "While developing this scholarship programme, it was great collaborating with Educapital's Aisha Rodriguez and Dr. Brenita Mitchell, both amazing women giving amazing opportunities to the next generation of entrepreneurs," she said. "We didn't want to just give out tuition funds but also help the grads with startup capital to launch their own businesses. I can't wait to see what these young hustlers do."