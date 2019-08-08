See ‘BH90210’ Star Tori Spelling’s Mom Candy’s Posts Before Premiere

BH90210 star Tori Spelling‘s mom Candy was sharing posts related to the series before its premiere, and it’s clear she is very proud of her husband’s legacy. Beverly Hills, 90210 debuted in the early ’90s by Aaron Spelling, the actress’ father and Candy’s husband, running for a decade, finally airing its series finale in 2000. However, now the series has been reborn in the form of BH90210 — a revival that is part reboot, part re-imagining.

On Instagram, Candy has been sharing how excited she is about the new show, and has been sharing many throwback posts, as well as a few news ones, related to the two shows. In a post about one week ago, Candy shared an old cast photo of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 stars, which includes her daughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“With the launch of the new [BH90210] this month I thought it would be fun to share memories from the original,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “So excited for [Tori Spelling] and the rest of the cast!“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candy Spelling (@candyspelling) on Aug 1, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

The following day, she shared a flashback picture of the show’s famous Peach Pit diner and shared the news that a the beloved eatery was coming to life in the form of a pop-up restaurant.

“In honor of [BH90210] the iconic [Peach Pit] Diner from the original show is coming back to Melrose today and tomorrow,” Candy shared. “The Pop-Up will be serving burgers and milkshakes and visitors can take ‘nostalgic photo ops.’ “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candy Spelling (@candyspelling) on Aug 2, 2019 at 8:16am PDT

A few days ago, Candy shared an old photo of Aaron, and captioned it, “Aaron was so much fun and always made me smile!“

Sadly, Aaron Spelling passed away in 2006, after suffering a stroke less than a week prior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candy Spelling (@candyspelling) on Aug 4, 2019 at 8:26am PDT

Most recently, Candy shared a new cast photo of the BH90210 stars, which once again features daughter, Spelling.

“Excited to watch [Tori Spelling] on the premiere of [BH90210] tonight!” she exclaimed in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candy Spelling (@candyspelling) on Aug 7, 2019 at 8:04am PDT

BH90210 debuted last night and will have a total of six episodes in the revival. The next new episode will air Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo Credit: Getty Images