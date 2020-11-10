✖

Peloton has become one of the top fitness platforms in the world and has now joined forces with a global icon. On Tuesday, Peloton and Beyonce announced a multi-year partnership. The Grammy Award-winning singer is working with Peloton to create a series of themed workouts experiences to help extend Homecoming to Peloton members via classes across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation. Beyonce is the most requested artist by Pelonton's global community, and the partnership commemorates Homecoming season, an annual fall celebration for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that honors tradition and legacy.

"Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys," Beyonce said in a statement. "I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I'm excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I'm proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens."

Beyonce and Peloton and gifting two-year Peloton Digital memberships to students at 10 HBCUs, and they will receive access to a full library of fitness classes through the Peloton App that can be used with or without equipment. The memberships will go to students from Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University and Wilberforce University but the end of the month.

"Beyonce's commitment to empowerment and artistic expression is an inspiration to the entire Peloton community," Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley said in a statement. "It is a privilege to be able to work closely with her and her extraordinary team to broaden access to our platform and collaborate on incredible offerings we think our members will love."

Beyonce, 39, began her solo career in 2002 and has not slowed down ever since. The Destiny's Child alum is one of the world's best-selling recording artists and has won a total of 24 Grammy's, the second-most wins for a woman. She has also appeared in notable films such as Austin Powers in Goldmember, Dreamgirls and The Lion King.