Watch Beyonce Stop Herself From Tumbling Down Stairs During Nashville Concert

Only Beyoncé could flawlessly recover from tumbling onstage like this.

The music icon stumbled as she walked down stairs on stage during the Nashville stop of her and husband Jay-Z’s On The Run II Tour on Thursday, but recovered gracefully and carried on with the epic show as if nothing had happened.

As seen in a fan video from the show, the singer’s ankle appeared to lose its footing as she walked down the stairs. But she quickly found it again, kicked her leg and kept strutting down the runway.

The recovery brings back memories of Beyoncé’s Super Bowl 50 halftime show in 2016, where she lost her balance, but made her infamous hop to regain her pose and make it seem like another part of her complex choreography, as Us Weekly first reported.

This was not the singer’s first accident during the sold-out tour. Back in July, Beyoncé was performing when the aerial platform she was riding during the show got stuck, leaving her stranded 20 feet in the air as the couple performed ‘Young Forever” and “Perfect.”

The singer was quickly rescued by stagehands, despite an initial hesitation to climb down a ladder, though understandable she was wearing high heels.

The Grammy winner was not as lucky back in April, as her and sister Solange Knowles both hit the ground during her Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance during an intense dance-off.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s latest tour together has reportedly earned more than $150 million, after only 29 of the 48 scheduled dates, Billboard reports. The tour is pushing well past their first On The Run tour in 2014, which brought in $110 million. Along with songs from their new joint album, the couple also performed some of their biggest hits together, as well as their own hits.

During the Detroit stop of the tour, the couple dedicated the stop to Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin after their opening song, bringing an end to a feud the music icons had started back in 2008, days before her death.

“This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin,” Beyoncé told the crowd. “We love you and thank you.”

The couple’s joint album, Everything Is Love, debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 when it came out in June, and the music video for lead single “APE—T” recently won Best Cinematography at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

The tour has scheduled stops in Georgia and Florida, followed by dates in Texas, Louisiana, California and Vancouver. The epic show will end in Seattle on Oct. 4.