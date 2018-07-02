Beyonce Rescued From Stage Malfunction in Poland

Beyoncé was left stranded after a flying stage malfunctioned during her Saturday night concert with husband Jay-Z in Warsaw, Poland, forcing the star to climb down a ladder to safety.

The singer was performing on her On the Run II tour when the aerial platform she was riding on at the close of the show got stuck, leaving the mom of three stranded 20 feet in the air during the couple’s performance of “Young Forever” and “Perfect.”

After it became clear Beyoncé was stuck, a team of stagehands came to her rescue with a ladder, though it took a bit of convincing for the singer to scale it, as evidenced by videos posted by fans.

The floating stage had a malfunction and got stuck at the end of the show so Beyoncé had to use an emergency ladder in order to leave. #OTRII #Warsawhttps://t.co/0SZOq3BsLe pic.twitter.com/StBMX8xxN4 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 1, 2018

As the star was wearing high heels at the time, she naturally seemed a bit reluctant to descend the ladder, with fans chanting Beyoncé’s name as she considered her options.

During the confusion, the couple’s band continued to play as the crowd cheered, with the singer eventually giving in and using the ladder to get herself to safety, exiting the stage as fans filmed the moment.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z embarked on their joint tour after dropping their joint album, Everything Is Love, beginning the trek on June 6 in the UK. The pair are traveling to 15 cities across the UK and Europe and will begin their U.S. leg on June 25, details of which can be found below.

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

July 27 Washington, DC FedExField

July 28 Washington, DC FedExField

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 03 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field SOLD OUT

Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Soldier Field On sale March 26

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Aug. 16 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium On sale March 26

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field

Aug. 21 Columbia, SC Williams-Brice Stadium

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 26 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

Sept. 23 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Oct. 04 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur