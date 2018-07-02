Beyonce Rescued From Stage Malfunction in Poland

Beyoncé was left stranded after a flying stage malfunctioned during her Saturday night concert with husband Jay-Z in Warsaw, Poland, forcing the star to climb down a ladder to safety.
The singer was performing on her On the Run II tour when the aerial platform she was riding on at the close of the show got stuck, leaving the mom of three stranded 20 feet in the air during the couple’s performance of “Young Forever” and “Perfect.”
Videos by PopCulture.com
After it became clear Beyoncé was stuck, a team of stagehands came to her rescue with a ladder, though it took a bit of convincing for the singer to scale it, as evidenced by videos posted by fans.
The floating stage had a malfunction and got stuck at the end of the show so Beyoncé had to use an emergency ladder in order to leave. #OTRII #Warsawhttps://t.co/0SZOq3BsLe pic.twitter.com/StBMX8xxN4— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 1, 2018
As the star was wearing high heels at the time, she naturally seemed a bit reluctant to descend the ladder, with fans chanting Beyoncé’s name as she considered her options.
During the confusion, the couple’s band continued to play as the crowd cheered, with the singer eventually giving in and using the ladder to get herself to safety, exiting the stage as fans filmed the moment.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z embarked on their joint tour after dropping their joint album, Everything Is Love, beginning the trek on June 6 in the UK. The pair are traveling to 15 cities across the UK and Europe and will begin their U.S. leg on June 25, details of which can be found below.
July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
July 27 Washington, DC FedExField
July 28 Washington, DC FedExField
July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 03 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field SOLD OUT
Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Soldier Field On sale March 26
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field
Aug. 16 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium On sale March 26
Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field
Aug. 21 Columbia, SC Williams-Brice Stadium
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 26 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl
Sept. 23 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place
Oct. 04 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur