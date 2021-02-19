Beyonce Providing Financial Relief to Texans Affected by Winter Storm

✖

Beyoncé is giving back to her fellow Texans as severe winter storms have left millions of residents with intermittent or no power and a lack of safe running water as the southern state is plagued by freezing temperatures. The singer's BeyGOOD foundation is teaming up with Adidas and Bread of Life, a Houston disaster relief organization, to provide grants of up to $1,000 for those in need due to the storms.

Texas residents and those affected by storms in other states can apply using the Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form. For those who also want to give back, Bread of Life is accepting donations to provide assistance to those in need of relief. BeyGOOD announced the initiative Thursday, tweeting, "We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm."

— BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) February 19, 2021

BeyGOOD has previously worked with Bread of Life on anti-hunger initiatives and natural disaster relief campaigns and supports causes in the singer's native Houston such as COVID-19 testing, small business assistance as well as national efforts such as Black Lives Matter and housing programs.

Texas residents are in need of assistance as the freezing temperatures are forecast to last through the weekend as many are still without electricity and heat. At least 38 people have died as a result of the storms across the country, according to The New York Times, and hospitals are getting overwhelmed as they face resource shortages and infrastructure issues.

As the state lies in crisis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, faced backlash for fleeing Houston and hopping a Wednesday flight to Cancún with his family for a stay at a luxury resort. Cruz defended himself from the backlash after photos surfaced of him at the airport, releasing a statement saying he had flown to Mexico "to be a good dad" and accompany his daughters, adding that he was flying back Thursday afternoon. Cruz did not disclose how long he had originally planned to stay.

"What’s happening in Texas is unacceptable," Cruz told a television crew at the Cancún airport, the Times reported, while wearing a short-sleeved polo shirt in the Mexican city that reached 80 degrees Thursday. Texts leaked to the Times between the senator's wife and neighbors Wednesday revealed that the trip was hastily planned as their home was "FREEZING," and that the family had planned to stay at the Ritz-Carlton until Sunday.