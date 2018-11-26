Beyonce Honors Kim Porter During Funeral: ‘Heaven Couldn’t Wait for You’

Beyoncé is mourning the loss of Kim Porter.

On Saturday, as Porter, 47, was laid to rest less than a week after she was pronounced dead at her Toluca Lake, California home, the Grammy-winning singer paid special tribute to her in a series of touching throwback photos on Instagram.

“Heaven couldn’t wait for you,” Beyoncé captioned one of the photos of Porter as a child, referencing her own song “Heaven.”

Porter was laid to rest at a funeral at Cascades Hills Church in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia on Saturday. During the ceremony, her ex-boyfriend and father of three of her children, Sean “Diddy” Combs, delivered an emotional eulogy stretching nearly 15-minutes in length, detailing their relationship, his own struggles, and how he will manage to move on following her death.

“I’m not scared. I’m not scared. I’m sad. I’m hurt. But I don’t feel she left. I’m not like, ‘Oh, she’s not here.’ People leave in the physical. But their energy, their vibration, their frequency, it lives on forever,” he said. “I want to thank each and every one of you in here today because she loved y’all. If you in here, she loved you, she touched you, you cared enough to come. And I just want to tell y’all thank you so much.”

“And Kim, we gonna miss you so much. I’m not gonna miss you too much because I’m not going to let your voice inside of me stop talking. I know you like to talk to me when you get on those rants and I just want to let you know, I’ll be listening … We love you, Kim. Thank you,” he concluded.

Combs had initially broke his silence on Porter’s death in an old video of them together.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare,” he wrote. “But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SH**!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

Porter’s cause of death has not yet been determined, with her death certificate listing her cause of death as “deferred.” A close friend had claimed that she had been battling pneumonia prior to be found unresponsive in her home on Nov. 15.