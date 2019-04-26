Beyonce Fans Have Burning Questions About Outfit Changes in New Netflix Documentary

Beyonce did it again!

Queen Bee shocked fans around the world with the surprise release of her Netflix documentary Homecoming, but the one question buzzing on everyone’s mind: how did she change outfits so fast?

Fans are wondering how her outfit went from pink to yellow and her hair went from half-up to down throughout the film that documents her 2018 Coachella performance.

Can someone tell be how Beyoncé changes hair and outfit in the Netflix film?? #Homecoming — Ｒｅｂｅｃｃａ (@BadiBecky) April 17, 2019

Although it’s a nice thought to think Queen Bee could just snap her fingers and change looks like that, in all reality, she headlined both weekends and the documentary depicts each performances, therefore giving viewers a look at both.

how beyonce change outfits so fast 🥵 — hala with luv (@stigmaluvr) April 17, 2019

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z are known for staying quite private, but in the Netflix film, it shows behind-the-scenes footage of her incredible rehearsal process before the big night.

The songstress is known for going all out in her performances, but this one in particular was extra special for the fact that she was the first black female singer to headline the festival. This was also her first performance since giving birth to her twins Rumi and Sir who are both 1-year-old. Since this was her comeback statement, she went all out with months of preparation.

The “Formation” singer made five costume changes, all of which were designed by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing. Not only did her outfits change, her nail polish did too! Beyonce‘s jaw-dropping performance had fans renaming the festival to “Beychella.”

Supporters felt so strongly about this, some believe the lemon thrown at Ariana Grande — who headlined this year — was done out of spite. Fans apparently are furious that the “7 Rings” singer got paid $8 million for her performance, which was double what Beyonce made for hers.

The Bey Hive took to social media to share their dismay.

Grande is the youngest headliner in Coachella‘s 20-year history, but that didn’t stop some haters from sharing their true feelings. When the “Thank U, Next” singer was performing, one fan caught her being hit in the chest with a lemon and fans reacted immediately with shock and shortly thereafter Grande did too by stopping her dancers and saying, “That’s ’cause one of y’all threw a lemon at me, s—.”

That’s when she left the stage, but returned quickly after to perform her song “NASA.”