'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actor David Gail's Cause of Death Given Tragic Update

Update, Feb. 25, 10:30 a.m. ET: While the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor's publicist originally pointed to a heart attack as his cause of death, new findings clarify the true cause. Per Deadline, Gail died of anoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, which medical experts define as when "a complete lack of blood flow to the brain" occurs. Gail's use of "amphetamines, cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl" is believed to have brought on this fatal condition.

"It breaks my heart to learn that my son died this way," Gail's mom, Mary Painter, told Deadline. "David became reliant on medicine many years ago, after multiple surgeries on his hands and wrists. He lived in enough pain to prevent him from working for almost a decade, with relief only achieved through full disability, physical therapy and pain medicine. He struggled to stop taking pharmaceuticals and did before turning toward a more Eastern pain management including acupuncture and natural medicines. I can only assume that his former opioid dependence played a part in self-medicating from uncontrolled sources."

Original Story: Actor David Gail's cause of death has been revealed. After Gail passed away on Jan. 16 at the age of 58, the publicist of the Beverly Hills, 90210 and Port Charles star confirmed to Us Weekly that he died due to complications from sudden cardiac arrest.

"Gail was found unresponsive by emergency personnel who made every attempt to save his life including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation," publicist Linda Brown's statement to the outlet reads. "Despite their efforts, Gail was put on life support where he remained for several days. He was pronounced dead on January 16, 2024. The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure." The statement continued, "David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family. He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence."

News of Gail's death broke on Saturday, when Peter Ferriero, who hosts a Beverly Hills, 90210 rewatch podcast, shared the news during an episode of his show, later revealing on his Instagram Story that Gail's friends had passed along the sad news. Gail had appeared on the beloved show as Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Shannen Doherty's character, Brenda Walsh.

Later that day, Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, confirmed the news. "There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman, always my best friend, ready to face anything and anyone [with] me," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart, you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another."

Gail is also known for his roles on television shows including Robin's Hoods, Savannah, The Round Table, Matlock and JAG, with his other credits including Matlock, Murder, She Wrote, Doogie Howser, M.D., Perfect Opposites and Growing Pains as well as the 2002 film Bending All The Rules.