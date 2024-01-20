Elisabeth Moss's Father Ron Dead at 79

Elisabeth Moss' father, Ron Moss, has passed away after a brief battle with an infection. He was 79. His grandson Max, who is the executor of his estate, announced his death. TMZ reported that Ron passed away peacefully in the presence of his loved ones as his family surrounded him.

According to his grandson, Ron passed away in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday night. He was also a Scientologist, just like his daughter Elisabeth, and had a special relationship with the father of the organization's leader, David Miscavige.

Max wrote in a tribute obtained by TMZ after his grandfather's passing, "Ron made so many friends throughout his rich life and we want everyone to know that you all meant so much to him. Thank you for everything that any of you did for him throughout his life."

He was an accomplished trombone player who performed professionally for most of his life. The musician is also rumored to have played with Miscavige's father during his time in the Scientology church.Ron has also managed several well-known performers, including Isaac Hayes and Chick Corea, who is reportedly the godfather of Ron's daughter, Elisabeth.

Previously, Elisabeth has defended Scientology, insisting the religion has been "misunderstood." She told The New Yorker: "It's not really a closed-off religion. "It's a place that is very open to, like, welcoming in somebody who wants to learn more about it. I think that's the thing that is probably the most misunderstood."

Even though Ron was born and raised in Birmingham, England, in addition to his ex-wife Linda, he raised The Handmaid's Tale star and her brother Derek in the United States, in Los Angeles specifically.

Elisabeth recalled in a 2016 interview with The Guardian that she had the pleasure of tagging along with Ron on some of his musical excursions. Her recollection of him was that he was "always on tour with clients." My earliest memories are at the Blue Note here in New York, or backstage at different theatres or different clubs, dressing rooms."

"We grew up with musicians coming over, jamming," she added. "We had tons of instruments. So holidays were always like, 50 people would come over and there would be a jam session with everyone playing jazz." Elisabeth's relationship with her father at the time of his death is unclear. As of yet, the actor has not spoken to the media about her father's passing.