Betty White Fans Desperately Want Security for Ex-‘Golden Girls’ Star Before 100th Birthday

Months ahead of Betty White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17, fans of the famed Golden Girl want her to get extra security until the day comes. The actress became a trending topic on Twitter as millions of people celebrated how much they cared for the “national treasure.”

“Betty White is 99 years old and 3 months away from 100; please provide her with national security protection and wrap her safely in bubble wrap; we love her,” someone tweeted. Another Twitter user wrote: I have been informed that Betty White is turning 100 in January. We’re all getting the day off as a national holiday I presume.

For the record, the actress is completely fine as far as the internet can show. Earlier this year, as she prepped to bring in her 99th trip around the sun, she shared with People some secrets to staying at the top of her game at this stage of her life. The number one item on the list: keeping a positive outlook on life. “I don’t like the other side,” White told the outlet in the January issue. “The positive side is a lot more fun.”

“I am blessed with good health,” she continued, adding, “so turning 99 is no different than turning 98.” On top of staying positive, she’s helped by having an accomplished sense of humor. “Don’t take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself.” She added: “Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. Takes up too much energy being negative. Also having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time.”

Betty White’s continued work on TV brings her name among Hollywood’s great legends. The star, who’s probably most known for her role as Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls or Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, paved her way to stardom all the way from Oak Park, Illinois. She was born on Jan. 17, 1922, with original dreams of becoming a forest ranger (she’s since been recognized as an honorary forest ranger by the U.S. Forest Service).