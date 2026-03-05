Bethenny Frankel’s Divorce Keeps Getting Messier

Bethenny Frankel is having one of the most drawn-out divorces in Hollywood history. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has been embroiled in a nasty legal battle with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, involving custody and finances, and now, her former attorney is in the mix and wants a court to hold her accountable for what he considers to be guilty of abandoning the process overall.

In a $2 million lawsuit against the Skinny Girl founder, her former attorney says she’s been dragging out their legal proceedings against one another. Frankel denies such.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jamie Schreck, her former attorney, claims the former Bravo star has not been providing dates for her to be deposed since 2022. He alleges the podcast host has “abandoned” the case, “failing to prosecute or do anything on it for nearly four years.” According to Schreck, Frankel has not responded to his offer to settle the case for $25K.

In 2017, Frankel sued Schreck for malpractice, alleging he did not draft documents related to her trust properly, which she says dragged out her lengthy divorce proceedings from Hoppy which allowed him to contest their prenuptial agreement.

She says she purchased a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,751-square-foot condo in New York in 2011 for $4.95 million and hired her former attorney to help her with the purchase. She said she used her own money to buy the home and took out a mortgage, alleging Schreck did not consult with her when drafting the trust, which she says she later learned gave her ex 50% interest in the home, against her knowledge.

Despite her divorce being finalized in 2016, she says the ownership of the home was “heavily litigated in the divorce proceeding, which would have been avoided but for the improper trust agreement.” From there, she demanded the 7-figure sum in damages as part of her lawsuit. But her former attorney denied all allegations of wrongdoing in response, saying that when Frankel hired him, she was still married to Hoopy, and he’s not to blame for any issues.