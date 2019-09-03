Bethenny Frankel Heads Down to Florida and the Bahamas During Hurricane Dorian

Bethenny Frankel is doing her part to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian. Documenting her travels on her Instagram Stories, The Real Housewives of New York City star boarded a plane Monday to join her B Strong team providing aid and disaster relief to communities in Florida and the Bahamas.

“Hey, OK everyone, so I’m headed to Florida and the Bahamas now and I hope you’re having a good Labor Day and I will keep you posted on what’s going on but it’s pretty gnarly,” Frankel said in a video while on her way to the airport. “My team is already at our warehouse pulling together all of our relief, and thank you all so much for offering.”

Frankel, 48, encouraged her millions of followers to consider donating to her B Strong Charity Program, which is a “disaster relief initiative that provides real-time emergency assistance” in times of crisis.

“Please go to the B Strong link and donate,” she said. “Relief goes to the warehouse, cash cards goes into people’s hands.”

“So I’m just kind of getting down there to asses the whole situation and it’s a top priority,” she said in a video while leaving for the airport, adding that she plans to be back home in time for her daughter’s first day of school. “My main priority is just making sure that I’m there for my daughter’s first day of school, before and after. So that is my only little worry, but I won’t miss that.”

Once in Miami, Frankel showed footage of the many relief supplies the organization acquired for victims of the storm, introducing many of the volunteers that came out to help. “I’m at our warehouse now…but this is where we receive relief from all over the country and distribute it in the Bahamas,” she explained. “So first aid, medical, feminine hygiene, diapers, generators, you name it, water.”

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday as a Category 5 storm with winds of 185 mph, making it the second-strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded, Fox News reports. It was then stalled by a high-pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean after pummeling the Bahamas and downgraded to a Category 3 storm, The New York Times reported Tuesday, slowly beginning to move away from the Bahamas.

Dorian was previously forecasted to move northward on Monday, swirling toward the East Coast, past Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Parts of those states were under mandatory evacuation.

CBS News reported Saturday that more than 20 million Americans could be affected by the raging storm. Florida is expected to feel its effects by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.