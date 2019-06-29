Beth Chapman Discussed Her Memorial Plans With Family Prior to Her Death

Beth Chapman’s death may have been unexpected, but she was prepared. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star reportedly made plans for her family after her passing amid a long battle with throat cancer.

Her and Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s children had several conversations about what her memorial should be like when her day finally came, sources told TMZ. The outlet reported that Chapman drew up memorial plans in both Hawaii and Colorado, where she and Dog had homes. TMZ reported that she wanted her memorials open to anyone who wanted to attend.

While confronting her eventual death wasn’t easy on the family, sources told the outlet her family was glad they spoke with her about it while they could. Doing so allowed them to carry out her wishes as she wanted, which the Chapman family is said to have been grateful for, according to TMZ.

Chapman’s stepdaughter “Baby Lyssa” Chapman shared photos of one memorial site on social media in the wake of Chapman’ passing. On Wednesday, she posted a picture showing a spot near what appeared to be the entrance to the Hawaii home Chapman and Dog shared. The memorial featured a painting of Chapman, along with flowers and a Hawaiian lei.

Several fans commented on Chapman’s stepdaughter’s post, with one proclaiming, “The world has lost a phenomenal woman! She was admired and adored by many!!! Another angel in Gods army. My heart is broken…all my love to her family!”

“You were a kick ass woman of God with a loving husband and kids that will miss you terribly,” another person added. “Now you can do the work from the other side beautiful soul. No more pain, no more cancer, no more worries. God bless you and your family. (My son just got there too, so say hello to him from his momma, he knows I worry).”

“She will be missed around the world. She may not have been related to her many fans but they related to her and your family in many ways,” someone else chimed in. “Our thoughts are with your family at this time. Celebrate her life the way she would have wanted you too.”

Dog revealed Chapman’s death on Twitter, writing, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

In response to the post, several of Dog’s followers sent messages of love and support.

Beth was 51 years old when she died.