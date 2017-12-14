Best Celebrity Feuds of 2017

Each year, there are plenty of celebrity feuds that play out on social media, tabloids or reality television. This year was no exception.

In 2017, we saw celebrities argue over wedding invitations, threaten to leave movie franchises and reignite old arguments.

Some of the year’s biggest feuds and arguments included Rob Kardashian posting explicit photos of his daughter’s mother, Blac Chyna; Tyrese Gibson getting mad at his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson; Marilyn Manson fuming over at Justin Bieber for selling Manson shirts; Katy Perry‘s battle with Taylor Swift and former co-stars Drake Bell and Josh Peck argued over wedding invitations.

In other words, the world of celebrities was just as heated as it was in 2016. Here’s a look at eight celebrity feuds that caught our attention in 2017.

Drake Bell vs. Josh Peck

One of the funnier feuds of the year was former Drake & Josh co-stars Drake Bell and Josh Peck fighting over a wedding snub.

Peck got married, but didn’t invite Bell, leading Bell to tweet, “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear … True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.”

Josh Peck got married yesterday and Drake Bell just tweeted this ? my favorite childhood tv show brothers pic.twitter.com/Xqq0AoLuOD — Amber Leeann Secrest (@AmbySecrest) June 18, 2017

In August, they reunited and put the feud to rest. The two Drake & Josh co-stars are now back to being friends again.

Katy Perry vs. Taylor Swift

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have been feuding since 2014, when Swift hinted to Rolling Stone that “Bad Blood” was about Perry.

Mexico City❗We’re going back to back ?? ?? A second chance to #WITNESSTHETOUR has been added for Friday, May 4 and the Santander presale starts tomorrow at 10am CT ?? katyperry.com/tour ? A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:25am PST

“It had to do with business,” Swift told Rolling Stone. “[This person] basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me … So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward and I don’t like it.”

“Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing,” Perry tweeted in response at the time, referencing the Mean Girls character.

The feud was revived when Perry did a “Carpool Karaoke” sketch with James Corden after “Swish Swish” came out. Fans thought the single was a Swift diss track.

“Honestly, it’s really like she started it and it’s time for her to finish it,” Perry said of the feud. While explaining her side of the story Swift told Rolling Stone, Perry said, “I tried to talk to [Taylor] about it … she wouldn’t speak to me. I do the right thing anytime that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shut-down and then she writes a song about me and I’m like, ‘OK, cool cool cool. That’s how you wanna deal with it?’”

In July, Perry said it was finally time to put the feud to bed.

“I mean, I love her, I always have,” she said. “We’ve had our differences but I just continue to say, ‘God bless her on her journey.’”

Alec Baldwin vs. Asia Argento and Anthony Bourdain

After Alec Baldwin appeared on PBS News Hour in November to discuss the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein and James Toback, Asia Argento was having none of it. Argento, who accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her, wrote:

Hey @AlecBaldwin you’re either a complete moron or providing cover for your pals and saving your own rep. Maybe all three. https://t.co/sMERs2Y11y — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017

Alec Baldwin mansplaining ‘the cause’ for women everywhere. That’s a good caption for that video. https://t.co/aG7zSMn3T4 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017

Baldwin later announced a Twitter break, saying it wasn’t his intention to “blame the victim,” to which Argento replied:

So @AlecBaldwin is taking a hiatus from Twitter to meditate about his words on @rosemcgowan & gender equality. We won’t miss you bully boy. pic.twitter.com/btADYaWdVf — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017

Baldwin decided to use his foundation’s Twitter page to respond to Argento. This later brought in Anthony Bourdain, who is dating Argento.

If you paint every man w the same brush, you’re gonna run out of paint or men.@AsiaArgento — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 4, 2017

You are really too dumb to pour piss out of a boot — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 4, 2017

@AlecBaldwin blocks victims, shuts down account, scurries over to his “foundation” account and throws pebbles from behind wall @AsiaArgento — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 4, 2017

Baldwin responded with a nasty, now-deleted message:

Baldwin also blocked Argento, so she couldn’t directly respond.

I can’t reply because you blocked me. I don’t need to paint you #AlecBaldwin, or any man. You did your own self-portrait & it’s despicable. pic.twitter.com/MzJiBQNWN4 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 5, 2017

Baldwin tweeted at Bourdain one more time.

So many self-seeking liars to block, so little time….@Bourdain — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 5, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner vs. the Kardashian Family

Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, included unflattering details about her marriage to Kris Jenner that left Kim Kardashian West upset, saying how she felt “so bad” for her mom after the book came out.

“My heart breaks for my mom,” Kim said in an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres in April. “I don’t think it’s necessary. I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful.”

Since the book was released, Caitlyn Jenner hasn’t spoken to the Kardashian side of the Jenner family. In a September U.K. interview, Jenner said it had been six to nine months since the last time she spoke with her step-daughter Kim.

“It’s been a little bit tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side,” Jenner told students in Cambridge in November, the Cambridge News reports. “To be honest I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim I haven’t talked to in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, the bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”

Justin Bieber vs. Marilyn Manson

One of the more unexpected feuds of the year starred Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson. Bieber started selling t-shirts with Manson’s face during his recent tour, which Manson wasn’t too pleased with.

When in Rome… A post shared by Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) on Nov 29, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

“I saw a little girl in a pink hoodie with blond hair, and it turns out to be Bieber,” Manson said in September. “I sit down and I say, ‘Hey, so you wore my shirt and everything onstage.’ He was one of those touchy people that hit you when they talk, and he comes up to about d— height. Then he goes, ‘I made you relevant again.’”

Manson told Billboard, “I reply, ‘That was a great idea you had about doing [my song] ‘The Beautiful People’ at your show at Staples Center tomorrow.’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, it was,’ not knowing that I told him an idea that I had just made up. His tour manager sat down, and I asked, ‘What time is sound check tomorrow? What time should I be there? Because we’re going to do ‘Beautiful People.” Obviously, when 4 p.m. rolled around the next day, I just didn’t show.”

Manson said the t-shirts weren’t that big a deal, and he didn’t even sue Bieber because of them.

“They were very much like, ‘We know we’re wrong here; just take as many dollars as you want.’ So it was a double ‘f— you.’ But wouldn’t have happened if he hadn’t said, ‘I made you relevant again,’” Manson said.

Nicki Minaj vs. Remy Ma

Rappers Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma went back-and-forth earlier this year when Ma released a diss track called “ShETHER.” At one point, Ma says, “F— Nicki Minaj.”

Minaj replied with two photos of her wearing a skin-tight pink outfit. In the caption for one, she wrote, “I took the price & lift dat btch up.”

“She see my sexy ass every time she scroll,” Minaj wrote in the caption for the second photo.

As XXLMag points out, the feud has been going on since 2007, with Remy making peace with Minaj in 2014. “ShETHER” rekindled the beef, with Minaj taking shots at Remy for low album sales. Remy released another diss track in March called, appropriately, “Another One.”

The feud continued into the summer, with Remy taking shots at Minaj at the BET Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. Minaj kept the beef going with performances of her diss tracks at the NBA Awards.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson vs. Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson has had a difficult 2017 as he continues to fight for custody of his daughter, Shayla. In addition to personal problems at home, he also had a series of outbursts on social media, which he later attributed to medications.

In November, Gibson threatened to leave the Fast & Furious franchise because of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a ‘Clown,’” Gibson wrote on Instagram.

Gibson started the feud in September when a rumor started that Johnson’s Fast & Furious character was getting a spin-off that would delay Fast 9. Vin Diesel stepped in, saying that the release date change was nobody’s fault.

“I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed…but it would be unfair to say it is anyone’s fault,” Diesel wrote on Instagram.

Although Johnson never directly responded to Gibson, he did release a video in which he called Gibson’s Black Rose album “dogs—.”

