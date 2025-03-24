Benny Blanco Debuts Before and After of New Look

Benny Blanco is debuting a dramatic new look after undergoing a minor makeover!

The music producer, 37, documented getting his unibrow tweezed in a March 22 TikTok, which featured fiancée Selena Gomez, 32, supervising the whole process. “Do it light,” the Only Murders in the Building actress could be heard saying, “because I love him.”



After the professional was done grooming Blanco’s brows, the songwriter seemed unimpressed, saying, “I can’t even tell the difference.” He then asked his viewers, “Can you guys?”



The comment section was full of people assuring Blanco that they could. “Respectfully, yes, we can tell the difference,” one person wrote, as another joked that “the girlfriend effect is finally happening!!”

Other TikTok users encouraged Blanco to go further, with one person commenting, “Thank you for listening [to] us, now the haircut.” Another echoed, “NOW A HAIRCUT, BENNY TRUST US!” as a third wrote, “Now honey, let’s see you moisturize those curls.”

Blanco has previously made self-deprecating comments about his appearance, saying on an April 2024 episode of Andrew Santino’s Whiskey Ginger podcast, “I believe that I’m actually so ugly and my features are like, so grotesque, that I like, popped out the other side and now I’m just like, a hot guy.”

As for his ability to pull a bombshell like Gomez, Blanco explained in a March 19 TikTok, “Funny guys get hot girls.”

The Emmy-nominated actress and her record producer husband-to-be are clearly head over heels for another, releasing their new album I Said I Love You First as they prepare for their upcoming wedding. And while Gomez previously admitted she was the first to say, “I love you,” Blanco recently revealed she actually dropped the “L” word before she even realized.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 97th annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“When we first started dating, she had hand surgery, and she was coming out of anesthesia and she just goes, ‘I love you.’ And I said, ‘What?’ And she said, ‘I love you,’ “ Blanco recalled on the Friday, March 21 episode of the TODAY show.

As Gomez wouldn’t remember the milestone moment, Blanco decided it didn’t count. “I said, ‘Go back to bed, honey,’” he shared. “She said it a few times as a mistake.”

Even as their relationship progressed, Blanco revealed that the “Bad Liar” singer still beat him to the jump. “I was in New York City and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to do it.’ I have this whole thing planned,” he recalled. “And I was laying in bed with her and we were about to say, and then she said it before me. She steals my moment! She stole it.”