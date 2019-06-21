Lisa Marie Presley Fans Think Her Son Is Elvis’ ‘Twin’ After She Shares Photo With All 4 Children

Lisa Marie Presley shared a rare photo with all four of her kids Thursday night, and fans think her 26-year-old son looks exactly like her dad, Elvis Presley.

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

In the black-and-white photo, Lisa Marie stands with her arms around all four of her kids: Riley Keough, 30, Benjamin Keough, 26, and Harper and Finley Lockwood, both 10. She shares Riley and Benjamin with ex-husband Danny Keough and Harper and Finley with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

“Mama Lion with cubs,” she captioned the photo on Twitter, adding several hearts, a lion emoji and a kissy face emoji.

“Beautiful Mama Lion and beautiful cubs! Your son is a twin of your dad! Nice family!” one Twitter user responded.

“Benjamin looks so like Elvis,” another wrote.

“Beautiful family,” someone else said.

“So awesome to see you guys all together,” another said. “Y’all look FAB!!!!”

The photo of Benjamin is rare, as he typically keeps a low public profile and doesn’t even have a public Instagram page, although fans enjoy when they get a glimpse of his striking resemblance to his grandfather. One of his most recent public appearances was at the Graceland vigil to mark the 40th anniversary of Presley’s death in August 2017. He was joined by Lisa Marie, who took Harper and Finley as well.

While Benjamin has not given interviews, his Riley’s recent interviews give a look at their childhood. In August 2017, Riley told The Guardian she split her time between living in luxury with Lisa Marie and living in “cabins and trailer parks” with her and Benjamin’s father, Danny Keough.

“I grew up very privileged with my mother. But my dad didn’t live like that. And I think experiencing both sides has been helpful. My father had mattresses on the floor of his apartments,” the Girlfriend Experience actress explained. “He lived in cabins and trailer parks. He just didn’t have much money.”

She continued, “My memories of growing up with him were so colourful and eccentric and fun. It was a good vibe, you know? When I was like eight I told him, ‘I want to grow up and be poor like you!’ He was eating a bowl of cereal. I didn’t realize how wildly offensive that was!”

Riley has a budding acting and producing career and appeared in Magic Mike, Logan Lucky, The Girlfriend Experience and American Honey, and can be seen in the upcoming horror film The Lodge.

Lisa Marie recently wrote that she was “grateful to be alive today” in the foreword to Harry Nelson’s book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain. She explained how she became addicted to opioids after her doctors prescribed them following Harper and Finley’s birth.

She explained the impact her children had on her life, writing that they “gave me the purpose to heal.”