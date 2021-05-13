Ben Affleck's Home Struck by Intruder Amid Jennifer Lopez Rumors

✖

Paparazzi parked outside of Ben Affleck's home hoping to get a glimpse of Jennifer Lopez who's reportedly been spending a lot of time with him lately, called the cops after they witnessed a person jumping the fence that guards his $20 million mansion. The intruder was wearing an all black outfit, including sweats and a jacket, along with blue shoes. According to PageSix, the top they were wearing had the words "security" on it in gold lettering.

Paparazzi were able to get video and photos of the person as they were caught on his property and fleeing on a bicycle. LAPD said they responded to the call around 8:15 a.m. at the Los Angeles based home and completed a trespass investigative report. No one was taken into custody at that time as the suspect was gone before they arrived.

Affleck has been making headlines lately after he and his ex Lopez have been spotted hanging out again. Although neither has confirmed whether they're in a relationship or not, the two were spotted on a romantic getaway in Montana this week as thing seem to be moving quickly between the two after a 17-year split. Not long after Lopez called it off with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, she was spotted hanging out with the Batman actor and the two seem like they've been inseparable ever since.

"[Lopez] spent several days with Ben out of town," and insider told PEOPLE. "They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy." Although insiders initially said the two were just friends, they seem to be moving into a more romantic relationship. The Argo actor and "Let's Get Loud" singer were engaged for two years before splitting in 2004, but have remained friendly in the aftermath of their high-profile breakup.

Fans were taken by surprise when Lopez and Rodriguez decided to call it quits. When it was announced that the two called off their engagement, onlookers were stunned because the two seemed so happy. Two days after the news was announced, the couple announced they were still very much together but that they were working on things. Fans thought the two were going to be able to pull through, however, it didn't seem to be enough. However, it didn't take long for Lopez to seemingly move on and find a new romance again. Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner was asked how she felt about the situation and said that it doesn't bother her at all.