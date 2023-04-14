Ben Affleck Shares Disgusting Story Proving Just How Bad of a Roommate Matt Damon Was

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon may be the best of friends, but the latter is definitely the worst of roommates. Affleck appeared on Thursday's The Late Late Show With James Corden, where he revealed that his frequent collaborator and Air co-star is not his first choice for a living partner after their early years spent as roomies.

"Matt's a beautiful guy. I love him. He's my best friend. He's been great to me my whole life. He's a brilliant guy. I would not suggest living with him," the Oscar winner, 50, joked. Affleck continued that Damon, 52, "never paid a bill" and has the ability to "block things out" when it suits him. "I think that's why he's such a great actor because he can just focus," Affleck explained. "One of the things he blocks out is that when you finish with something, it has to be washed or thrown away."

Ben, who lived with his brother, Casey Affleck, and Damon for years, recalled the one time when he and Casey experimented with how long it would take Damon to notice if they stopped cleaning up after him. "We're just gonna wait and see how long he will go before he gets up and goes, 'God, I'm covered in garbage!'" Ben explained.

Unfortunately, the experiment was unsuccessful, as the Affleck brothers came home one day to find Damon playing video games "in the middle of the living room just surrounded by concentric circles of garbage – pizza boxes – I look down at this sushi thing that's like a week and a half old and there's maggots." The Afflecks decided to give up on their experiment that day, declaring themselves officially beaten. While it's been decades since that disgusting experience, Ben said of Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, "God bless his wife, Lucy. There's a place for you in heaven."

The Good Will Hunting duo previously appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast last month, where they revealed that during that time in their lives in the late '80s, they also shared a bank account. "It was unusual, but we needed the money for auditions," Damon said, calling it "a weird thing in retrospect." Affleck explained, "We were going to help each other and be there for each other. It was like, 'You're not going to be alone. I'm not going to be alone. Let's go out there and do this together.' ... I love working with this guy. I love hanging out with him. If you can work with great people, who are good people too, it's so much more rewarding personally and professionally."