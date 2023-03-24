Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reveal They Used to Share a Bank Account

As Hollywood's most ubiquitous bromance, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's friendship dates back to before either actor was famous. Affleck and Damon recounted a story from that period exhibiting their closeness on a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast. When they were in high school and trying to establish their careers, the pair revealed that they shared a bank account. "It was always like, as long as one of us had money, we knew that the power wasn't going to get shut off. After doing Geronimo, f—, I probably had $35K in the bank in my checking account. I was like, 'We're good. We got this,'" Damon said, referring to his role in the 1993 film.

Despite admitting the decision was "weird in retrospect," Damon said that it seemed reasonable at the time. "It was unusual, but it was also we needed the money for auditions, for trips to New York," Damon explained. "That's what the money was for. You were allowed to go to New York with the money." According to Affleck, their intertwined lives had led him to never harbor resentment towards his friend due to their shared pasts. "We were in it together," Affleck said. "Even at the times when the disparity in our careers was extreme, I never envied Matt."

Affleck continued, "We were going to help each other and be there for each other. It's hard enough... It was like, 'You're not going to be alone. I'm not going to be alone, let's go out there and do this together.'" Elsewhere in the interview, Affleck revealed that his wife, Jennifer Lopez, is "drawn to the romance between" Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly's characters on Yellowstone. "Jen showed me a clip off of Instagram of a monologue [Reilly] has in the car with the kid about the ways to become rich," Affleck, 50, said. "And then [Jen] was like, 'I love this story of these two.' " "I was like, 'Wait a minute — with Cole Hauser? What do you love about it?' "I'm kind of disturbed by the fact that my wife really likes Yellowstone," joked Affleck. Affleck and Damon earned Oscars for co-writing their hit 1997 film Good Will Hunting. Their latest venture is the newly released film Air which tells the story of the team behind the popular, best-selling Air Jordans shoes.