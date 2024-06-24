Ben Affleck Rips Paparazzi Who Distracted Him While Driving

Ben Affleck is tired of the paps trolling him. TMZ released footage of Affleck losing his cool on the paps flashing incessantly with their cameras as he left his and Jennifer Lopez's marital mansion over the weekend. A group of photographers were waiting at the bottom of a hill for him as he was exiting solo. He noted that what they were doing was dangerous.

While Affleck fights of thirsty paps, Lopez has been enjoying Europe. She spent some time in Italy with friends and has been hanging out at Paris Fashion Week.

Affleck's disdain of the paps is not new. The Gone Girl star opened up to comedian Kevin Hart about his desire to live life outside of the spotlight, despite his love for the art of acting and directing. The public persona and attention that comes with it, he could do without. The conversation was largely centered around Affleck's craving for privacy in contrast to the megastardom his reported estranged wife, Lopez, deals with regularly. He's been known to have a grunt face, which he touched on in the interview.

"I'm also a little bit shy," he explained on the Season 4 premiere of Peacock's Hart to Heart. "I also don't like a lot of attention. That's why people see me and they're like, 'Why's this dude always mad?' Because somebody has their camera and sticks it in my face and I'm like, 'Okay, here we go.'"

He added: "By the way, I also might be somebody who … I do find myself, I'll be sitting at home and [my family will be] like, 'What's wrong?'" he said. "'Nothing. Nothing's wrong.'" When Hart chimed in saying Ben has "resting bitch face," the Massachusetts native clarified, "I have resting hard face."

Lopez and Affleck are recently divorcing, with an official announcement to come soon. Their marital mansion in Beverly Hills is already for sale. Affleck has been staying at a rental home in Brentwood, CA.