Ben Affleck Talks 'F-ing Bananas' Jennifer Lopez Fans and His Sour 'Hard' Face

For months before his alleged split from Jennifer Lopez, fans of Bennifer 2.0 have complained about Ben Affleck's stone face while photographed with the Selena star, but he says it's simply him preferring to be out of the spotlight. Despite being a Hollywood star as well, Affleck doesn't like the attention his meg-successful wife receives, though he says it's good for her. He opened up about their relationship dynamic and coming to terms with her fame while appearing on Heart to Hart with comedian Kevin Hart. He told one story of being accosted by her fans while walking through New York.

"She's so famous and people love her," he said on the season four premiere of the Peacock talk show. "She really represents something important to people. People are like, 'Ah! J.Lo!' It's amazing."

They ended up hitting a lot of traffic in Times Square. "We had to get out of the car," the Gone Girl star explained, "I was like, 'F--k it, baby, we're gonna be late. We gotta walk a block and a half.' She was like 'alright.' She didn't say s--t. I was like, 'We gotta go, we gotta walk!' You get impatient because the traffic's gonna be like 10 minutes and it will take us two minutes to walk."

He said things grew crazier from there. "This s--t was like f--king bananas," he added. "There was a lady smoking weed, she's in a purple skin-tight suit. And she starts running backwards filming going 'J.Lo!' like a herald that then gets everybody else—and they're all tourists—just whoosh!" Affleck then joked about how his daughter basks in having J. Lo as a stepmother.

As for why his face always looks stoic in photos, he says it's the way he is. "I'm also a little bit shy," he explained. "I also don't like a lot of attention. That's why people see me and they're like, 'Why's this dude always mad?' Because somebody has their camera and sticks it in my face and I'm like, 'Okay, here we go.'"

He later added that he has a certain facial expression that confuses people. "By the way, I also might be somebody who … I do find myself, I'll be sitting at home and [my family will be] like, 'What's wrong?'" he said. "'Nothing. Nothing's wrong.'" When Hart chimed in saying Ben has "resting bitch face," the Massachusetts native clarified, "I have resting hard face."